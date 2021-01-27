Tech NewsHow to?

iOS 14.4: How to tag Bluetooth devices? as speaker, headphones, earphones and …

By Brian Adam
iOS 14.4 has officially arrived for all users and one of the great news is the option to classify and tag Bluetooth devices in a more personalized way. Read on to learn how to tag your devices on iPhone and iPad such as speakers, headphones, earphones, and car stereo.

Beyond having our Bluetooth devices better organized and correctly labeled on iPhone and iPad, Apple says the new feature will do two main things.

Specify the type of device: headphones, speakers among others

First, correctly identifying our devices will offer improved audio notifications. Second, Apple notes that “specifying the type of device can ensure that headphone audio level measurements are accurate.”

Headphone audio level detection to help prevent hearing damage first came with iOS 13 and watchOS 6.

With iOS 14.4 there are five categories to tag your Bluetooth devices:

  • Car stereo
  • Handset
  • Headset
  • Speaker
  • Other

How to tag Bluetooth devices on iPhone and iPad?

  1. Make sure you have updated the iPhone / iPad to iOS 14.4
  2. Go to Settings> Bluetooth
  3. Play the icon “i” next to a connected Bluetooth device
  4. Touch Type of device
  5. If not correct, choose a label

Note in case the AirPods iOS already recognizes them as headphones, there is no option to change the Bluetooth label.

