iOS 14.4 shows privacy tracking feature, will it reach …

By Brian Adam
For beta testers both developers and publics may already be noticing that the privacy function is up and running on iOS 14.4. It has been found that certain apps are already tracking them. So it seems imminent that the final version will bring this important privacy feature demonstrated in June at WWDC20. This function will allow you to know what type of data the apps of the App Store collect.

iOS 14.4 could usher in a new era in privacy matters

Continuing with the description of app tracking, the collected data is used to create tag-style categories. This is done in order for users to understand how they are being monitored by the apps they use on a day-to-day basis. The first time they use an app they will be alerted to the tracking and you decide how to configure it.

With complete security, after the recent beta releases, we can anticipate that the final version of iOS 14.4 will arrive in early 2021. This is a small preview of what will be seen when launching an app with the new update, as MacRumors has noted.

The function was already ready, however, those of Cupertino decided to give the developers more time to adjust their own privacy parameters. Apple was already concrete and stated that the feature will go into effect at the beginning of the year.

A new era that will hurt some companies, Facebook is one of them

In social networks, companies that pay to advertise on them have become strong. In particular, Facebook has said that the privacy tracking feature will affect small businesses as well as them. One of your biggest sources of income is personalized advertising.

Mark Zuckerberg’s are so upset they bought two full-page ads (one of them at the top) in the main US newspapers to pressure Apple and criticize them for such a severe measure.

