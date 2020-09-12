Tech News

iOS 14, Apple finally allows you to change default browser: how to

By Brian Adam
0
1
iOS 14, Apple finally allows you to change default browser: how to
Ios 14, Apple Finally Allows You To Change Default Browser:

Must Read

Tech News

iOS 14, Apple finally allows you to change default browser: how to

Brian Adam - 0
After years of "Safari dominance", Apple finally decided to "open up" a bit and allow users to set another browser as the default regarding...
Read more
Google

How to activate Google’s safe search on your Android and filter violent or adult content

Brian Adam - 0
When we make a query in Google, the search engine can return any type of results, but sometimes we may be interested...
Read more
Tech News

A rare and ancient breed of “singing” dogs has been sighted in the wild after 50 years

Brian Adam - 0
A New Guinea singing dog had not been seen in the wild for 50 years. These rare dogs, in fact, are typically only...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12, comes yes or no? All about Apple’s top of the range

Brian Adam - 0
Is the iPhone 12 presentation event imminent or not? The doubt has arisen to a bit of all fans, whether they are Apple...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iOS 14, Apple finally allows you to change default browser: how to

After years of “Safari dominance”, Apple finally decided to “open up” a bit and allow users to set another browser as the default regarding your iPhone. The feature is active starting from iOS 14, so there are already users who can use it, that is, those who have installed the Beta version.

In any case, as pointed out by 9to5Mac and MacRumors, this novelty does not only concern the browser, but also the e-mail client. This means that you can now choose default applications other than Safari and Apple Mail. A novelty that will certainly make a certain type of user happy, since even on iOS there are those who prefer to use, for example, Google Chrome (which is already one of the applications supported by this feature).

If you are among those who are already trying iOS 14, here is the procedure we used to change the default browser on our iPhone. We remind you that you must have at least the Public Beta 8 of iOS 14.

  1. Download thelatest version Google Chrome from the App Store. This step is essential due to the fact that, being a feature available in a Beta version of the OS, not all applications support the ability to be set as default;
  2. Go to the Settings on the iPhone, scroll down the page and press the box dedicated to Chrome;
  3. At this point, click on the word “Default browser app“and tap on the box Google Chrome.

Perfect, you have now correctly changed the default browser. In short, now the links you press on within the other apps will open directly with Chrome.

Related Articles

Tech News

A rare and ancient breed of “singing” dogs has been sighted in the wild after 50 years

Brian Adam - 0
A New Guinea singing dog had not been seen in the wild for 50 years. These rare dogs, in fact, are typically only...
Read more
iphone

iPhone 12, comes yes or no? All about Apple’s top of the range

Brian Adam - 0
Is the iPhone 12 presentation event imminent or not? The doubt has arisen to a bit of all fans, whether they are Apple...
Read more
Tech News

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080: here are the first benchmarks published online

Brian Adam - 0
Following the official presentation of Ampere video cards, we return to the subject because of a performance leak of one of the new GPUs.Specifically,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©