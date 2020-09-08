iOS 14 coming soon, Apple ready to respond to Google OS side

We have just covered on these pages the release of the stable version of Android 11, the new major release of the operating system for mobile devices from Google. Not even the time to leave the first users the opportunity to try the green robot OS, which have already arrived rumors related to the launch of iOS 14.

In particular, according to what was reported by Wccftech, Apple could release the stable version of its operating system during this month, despite denials regarding the presence of the iPhone 12 during the event of September 15, 2020. Put simply, according to the latest rumors, the Cupertino company intends to release the “final” release of iOS 14 for users who have a compatible iPhone. Probably, the models involved will be the ones that developers and enthusiasts are using to test the Beta version of the operating system. In any case, iPhone 12 is expected to be announced later (possibly in October 2020).

For completeness of information, iOS 14 and iPad OS should see the release of their stable version over the next few weeks, but watchOS 7, tvOS 14 and macOS Big Sur could instead receive a “definitive” release later, or in the autumn 2020. For the moment it is only indiscretions, but it looks like Apple is about to “answer” to Google OS side.