One of the features introduced in iOS 14 was the ability to set third-party apps as your default client for email or web browser. This means that you no longer have to use Mail or Safari, but you can set Gmail or Outlook as your default email application, or apps like Chrome or Edge to browse the web.

Do you have iOS 14? Here’s how you can change app icons However, a bug in iOS 14 caused default email and browser settings to be reverted every time you restart your iPhone. Apple has realized the problem and has finally fixed it with the iOS 14.0.1 update that was released yesterday. “Fixes an issue that could cause default browser and mail settings to reset after rebooting iPhone,” says the changelog for the iOS 14.0.1 update. The iOS 14 bug was apparently affecting iPad users as well, and Apple has fixed that as well with the iPadOS 14.0.1 update. iOS 14 introduces some interesting changes, such as the use of customizable widgets that can be placed on the home screen, the application gallery to automatically organize applications into categories depending on their usefulness, or a smaller interface for Siri and notifications from incoming calls.