iOS 14: How to activate actions when touching the back of the iPhone

Among the innovations that have gone under the radar and that make up the audience of new functions introduced by the new iOS 14 we also find a new type of interaction with iPhones: the Back Tap.

We talked about the feature immediately after the presentation of the WWDC and now that the final version of the operating system has finally been released, we can explain how it is activated.

How to activate Back Tap on iOS 14

To activate the Back Tap on iOS 14 you need to follow some steps:

Open the Settings app Navigate to the Accessibility menu Tap on the “Touch” panel.

Here it will be necessary to go down to the bottom and select the “Back Touch” option which, as indicated in the description, allows you to perform actions quickly by touching the back of the smartphone two or three times

Once the panel is open, you can set some different actions for both double and triple taps. For example, you can make the notification center open with the double tap, and that with the triple tap the smartphone takes a screenshot of the screen.

Once selected, simply place your finger two or three times quickly near the Bitten Apple (or on the cover), and the game will be done.

This option opens the door to new types of interaction with the iPhone, even more immediate and easier to activate.