MobileiphoneTech News

iOS 14: How to hide photos from the Photos application on iPhone and iPad

By Brian Adam
0
12
iOS 14: How to hide photos from the Photos application on iPhone and iPad
Ios 14: How To Hide Photos From The Photos Application

Must Read

Apple

How to activate the ‘picture in picture’ mode of iOS 14 on your iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
iOS 14 is here and, although Apple is already publishing new betas to correct bugs, users continue to discover all those functions that it...
Read more
Game Reviews

Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Prince, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
A semi-autobiographical visual novel that explores themes such as mental health, sex, idealization and violence within the couple. Love is one of the universal themes...
Read more
iphone

iOS 14: How to hide photos from the Photos application on iPhone and iPad

Brian Adam - 0
iOS has long included the feature to hide photos, but they are still shown in the "Hidden" album in the "Albums" panel. With...
Read more
Android

Realme C17: an inexpensive mobile with great battery and 90Hz refresh rate

Brian Adam - 0
Realme just announced the C17, one of the successors to the Realme C11, its input device. In this case, the leap...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iOS 14: How to hide photos from the Photos application on iPhone and iPad

iOS has long included the feature to hide photos, but they are still shown in the “Hidden” album in the “Albums” panel. With the new iOS 14 operating system, however, Apple has further enhanced the function and has, in fact, implemented a system that allows you to hide 360 ​​° photographs.

How to hide photos on iPhone and iPad

After setting a photo as hidden (by clicking on the button at the bottom left and then on “Hide”), to make every trace disappear, it is necessary to perform the following steps, obviously with the iPhone and iPad updated:

  • Open the Settings application;
  • Tap on “Photos”.

In the menu, after all, “Hidden Albums” option has been added. If the toggle is green, the “Hidden” album will be shown in the Photos application, effectively making them accessible to everyone even if set as not visible.

For permanently hide them you need to click on it and make it white, as shown in the screenshot at the bottom.

The proof is given by the fact that, after completing the procedure, the “Hidden” album will no longer be visible in the Photos application. To view these photographs, you will need to repeat the above procedure, but setting the toggle back to green.

This is certainly an interesting feature, for those who need more privacy.

Related Articles

Apple

How to activate the ‘picture in picture’ mode of iOS 14 on your iPhone

Brian Adam - 0
iOS 14 is here and, although Apple is already publishing new betas to correct bugs, users continue to discover all those functions that it...
Read more
Game Reviews

Milky Way Prince: The Vampire Prince, analysis

Brian Adam - 0
A semi-autobiographical visual novel that explores themes such as mental health, sex, idealization and violence within the couple. Love is one of the universal themes...
Read more
Android

Realme C17: an inexpensive mobile with great battery and 90Hz refresh rate

Brian Adam - 0
Realme just announced the C17, one of the successors to the Realme C11, its input device. In this case, the leap...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©