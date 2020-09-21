iOS 14: How to hide photos from the Photos application on iPhone and iPad

iOS has long included the feature to hide photos, but they are still shown in the “Hidden” album in the “Albums” panel. With the new iOS 14 operating system, however, Apple has further enhanced the function and has, in fact, implemented a system that allows you to hide 360 ​​° photographs.

How to hide photos on iPhone and iPad

After setting a photo as hidden (by clicking on the button at the bottom left and then on “Hide”), to make every trace disappear, it is necessary to perform the following steps, obviously with the iPhone and iPad updated:

Open the Settings application;

Tap on “Photos”.

In the menu, after all, “Hidden Albums” option has been added. If the toggle is green, the “Hidden” album will be shown in the Photos application, effectively making them accessible to everyone even if set as not visible.

For permanently hide them you need to click on it and make it white, as shown in the screenshot at the bottom.

The proof is given by the fact that, after completing the procedure, the “Hidden” album will no longer be visible in the Photos application. To view these photographs, you will need to repeat the above procedure, but setting the toggle back to green.

This is certainly an interesting feature, for those who need more privacy.