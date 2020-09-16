Tech News

iOS 14, iPadOs 14 and watchOS 7 arrive today: what time will they be available?

By Brian Adam
0
6
iOS 14, iPadOs 14 and watchOS 7 arrive today: what time will they be available?
Ios 14, Ipados 14 And Watchos 7 Arrive Today: What

Must Read

Android

The Sony Xperia 5 II with triple rear camera tells us about its design in its first filtered image

Brian Adam - 0
Today, Sony has presented its new Xperia 8 Lite in Japan, a mid-range model that, in principle, will remain in the local market, as...
Read more
Game Reviews

Street Power Football Review: Street football doesn’t shine

Brian Adam - 0
Street Power Football is an arcade football that fails to entertain as it should, due to many technical and structural problems. It is a particularly...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches the Amazfit Zepp E: new premium smartwatch

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has one of the catalogs of Smart Watches most complete on the market, with smart watches and bracelets for less than 20 euros,...
Read more
Android

Filtered the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy F41, Samsung’s “photographic” smartphone

Brian Adam - 0
Yesterday we reported that, according to leaks, a new Samsung Galaxy F family is expected by the end of September. A...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iOS 14, iPadOs 14 and watchOS 7 arrive today: what time will they be available?

The latest announcement in chronological order from Apple during yesterday’s keynote concerns the availability of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7, as well as tvOS 14. Apple in fact will update their devices already today, and on the basis of what has happened in recent years we can already hypothesize the time.

Apple is used to releasing updates for all their operating systems in prime time. In recent weeks, and in general also in recent years, the Cupertino giant has kicked off the distribution after 19 Italian, a time that also coincides with the first American morning.

Everything therefore suggests that this time too the protocol will be respected, although this year Tim Cook and associates have made many exceptions. First of all, yesterday’s fall keynote was the first since 2011 not to see the presence of the iPhone, and the new iOS will also arrive for the first time without a new smartphone, for the reasons we know well.

The Coronavirus pandemic broke all the cards on the table and forced Apple to revise its plans. Next month, judging by the rumors that have emerged, the new iPhone 12 will most likely be presented.

As always, we recommend that you backup your devices before proceeding with the update.

Related Articles

Android

The Sony Xperia 5 II with triple rear camera tells us about its design in its first filtered image

Brian Adam - 0
Today, Sony has presented its new Xperia 8 Lite in Japan, a mid-range model that, in principle, will remain in the local market, as...
Read more
Game Reviews

Street Power Football Review: Street football doesn’t shine

Brian Adam - 0
Street Power Football is an arcade football that fails to entertain as it should, due to many technical and structural problems. It is a particularly...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi launches the Amazfit Zepp E: new premium smartwatch

Brian Adam - 0
Xiaomi has one of the catalogs of Smart Watches most complete on the market, with smart watches and bracelets for less than 20 euros,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©