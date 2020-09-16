iOS 14, iPadOs 14 and watchOS 7 arrive today: what time will they be available?

The latest announcement in chronological order from Apple during yesterday’s keynote concerns the availability of iOS 14, iPadOS 14 and watchOS 7, as well as tvOS 14. Apple in fact will update their devices already today, and on the basis of what has happened in recent years we can already hypothesize the time.

Apple is used to releasing updates for all their operating systems in prime time. In recent weeks, and in general also in recent years, the Cupertino giant has kicked off the distribution after 19 Italian, a time that also coincides with the first American morning.

Everything therefore suggests that this time too the protocol will be respected, although this year Tim Cook and associates have made many exceptions. First of all, yesterday’s fall keynote was the first since 2011 not to see the presence of the iPhone, and the new iOS will also arrive for the first time without a new smartphone, for the reasons we know well.

The Coronavirus pandemic broke all the cards on the table and forced Apple to revise its plans. Next month, judging by the rumors that have emerged, the new iPhone 12 will most likely be presented.

As always, we recommend that you backup your devices before proceeding with the update.