iOS 14 / iPadOS 14: how to choose any email app as the default

As we discussed earlier, iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 include major changes and improvements. Both privacy and use, there is a change that involves email apps. Don’t like using the native Mail app as the default? Change it in a few steps for Spark, Gmail, Outlook, Airmail, etc.

Change the mail client in iOS 14 and iPadOS 14, something very simple to do

It is necessary that you have the latest update of the mail app that you want to set as default, since if you do not update it you will not be able to choose it. Once making sure of this, it’s a matter of choosing which app you want to set as the default. In my case I will do it with Spark, an excellent email app that is accessible and with a good visual style.

Choose the new default email app for your iPhone or iPad

We hope that soon Apple can establish new categories of changes, that in addition to browsers and email will add more, which can be complicated.

Open the Settings app on your iPhone with iOS 14 or iPad with iPadOS 14. Scroll to the bottom and select the email client settings of your choice.

Tap the “Default Mail App” option. Choose the app you want.

It is as simple as opening any shortcut that leads to your email, the adjustment made will take action. If you chose Spark like me, it will do it on that system forgetting about the native Mail. If you want to revert the changes, you can apply the same steps again.

What email app did you choose? As I mentioned earlier, I chose Spark and I chose it a long time ago. I have never liked the native Mail app since I started using the Apple ecosystem, so I kept Hotmail (Outlook) or Gmail from their apps for a long time.

The advantage of Spark (which other email managers also have) is the ability to schedule the sending of emails. The integration it has with other devices, in my case I have an iPad, Mac and an Android device, and I don’t miss any important message. The synchronization is perfect, so if you have not tried it, it is the manager that I recommend for this operation.