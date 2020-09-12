iOS 14 is getting closer: do you know what the app library is?

iOS 14 was officially presented last June, at the traditional WWDC which, this year and for reasons that are not lost on anyone, had to be held online. In it we learned about some of the most important novelties of the new operating system and, of all those revealed, the application library was one of the most commented for the symbolism it has since it supposes the surrender of Apple before an evidence that we have been suffering from its users for 13 years.

And that condition is none other than the management that iOS has done in all this time (including those in which it was called iPhoneOS) of the applications that we installed on the phone, and that do not go to any drawer but rather that one is deposited behind another on the terminal home screens. The problem that those from Cupertino have encountered is that, With the greater capacity of mobile phones, the number of apps we carry in them has multiplied and, therefore, its management and organization has been complicated.

All together in one place

The solution that Tim Cook’s have devised for this iOS 14 is none other than that of create a place where all those applications appear organized through thematic folders. A structure where the user can neither click nor cut since it is the operating system itself that is responsible for putting them according to the category they would have in the App Store. That is why we can see criteria such as “Suggestions”, “Recently added”, “Utilities”, “Creativity”, “Social networks”, “Travel”, etc.

The only thing we can do with an application saved there, and that is not on one of the home screens, is drag it to place it on one of them. A method that will remind you of Android, which has been working in a similar way and that, paradoxically, in recent years many manufacturers have preferred to forget to look at the ‘Apple method’, the one that avoids the passage of an app through an application drawer before putting it by hand on a home screen.

IOS 14 App Library.

As you can see in the screenshots that you have just above, the application library appears when we swipe left on the last home screen in which we have apps placed. You will see that organization with folders and a search box at the top. If we touch there, we will change to an alphabetized view with all the games, utilities and tools that we have in the iPhone memory. Now, If you want to have some more at hand, you just have to click on it, hold and drag to place it in a custom folder or a specific page.