iOS 14 is here: how to update, news and compatible phones

The day has come and Apple has met the deadlines it sets every year to launch its new operating system only, unlike in the past, there will be no new iPhones for sale next week. Even so, there are millions of iPhone and iPad users who can already download the latest version of their operating system: both iOS 14 and iPadOS 14.

It is, without a doubt, of one of the most important evolutions in recent years as it overcomes some barriers that many believed insurmountable for those of Cupertino. One of them are widgets, which will allow users to place elements on the screen that are not simple app icons, but fully functional modules, with relevant information that we need and that will not require accessing the interior of any application.

New widgets (i) and App Library (d) in iOS 14.

The second of the great novelties of iOS 14 is the arrival of the generalized PiP (picture in picture), to continue viewing multimedia content even in those cases in which we go to the browser, WhatsApp or wherever. This function, which was already widespread on iPad, finally lands on our phones where we will not lose detail of what we are seeing in the apps, yes, they are updated to support this function.

The assistant camouflages himself on the phone

We will all agree that Siri did not look the best possible on iOS since when activated, it darkened the entire screen to get our attention. Something that seemed exaggerated to be a simple message in which we ask you to tell us about the weather or traffic. Now, Apple has decided to camouflage it, simplify it, leave less space but better used to address us and return the information we have requested.

New features in iOS 14. Manzana

As usual, iOS 14 launches with a new serving of those so-called Apple memojis, that we can create thanks to the Face ID sensor and that every day allow us to use them with more applications. Another of the great novelties, and of which we have spoken here, is the appearance of the “Application Library”, which is the place where all the apps that we download from the App Store will go and from where we can take them to the home screen.

iOS 14 will also allow you to change the default application for some tasks which until now belonged exclusively to Apple apps, such as the browser, Safari, as we already told you a few days ago if you want to have Chrome as the main operating system. This will allow us to have a smartphone that is more suited to our productive needs and not so much to the office suites, for example, those of Cupertino.

What devices are supported?

The list of iPhone compatible with iOS 14, apart from the iPhone 12 that will arrive in October is:

iPhone SE 2020

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone SE (1st generation)

iPod touch (7th generation)

In the case of iPads, these are all the models that are updated to version 14 of iPadOS:

iPad Pro 12.9 (2020)

iPad Pro 11 (2020)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2018)

iPad Pro 11 (2018)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2017)

iPad Pro 12.9 (2015)

iPad Pro 10.5

iPad Pro 9.7

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad (5th generation)

iPad mini (5th generation)

iPad mini 4

iPad Air (4th generation)

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad Air 2

To update your device you have to go to the “Settings” of iOS, “General” menu and finally “Software update”.