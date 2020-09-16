iOS 14, stable version available in Italy: compatible iPhones and news

After the announcement took place in the context of the “Time Flies” event, Apple has made the stable version of iOS 14.

Compatible iPhones

Below is the list of iPhones compatible with the update just released.

iPhone 11;

iPhone 11 Pro;

iPhone 11 Pro Max;

iPhone Xs;

iPhone Xs Max;

iPhone XR;

iPhone X;

iPhone 8;

iPhone 8 Plus;

iPhone 7;

iPhone 7 Plus;

iPhone 6s;

iPhone 6s Plus;

iPhone SE (2016);

iPhone SE (2020).

How to download iOS 14 in stable version

The procedure for downloading the new update does not change from previous updates.

Go to the Settings of the iPhone; Click on the item “General“; Tap on the option “Software update“; Press the “Download and install“and wait for the system to finish. You may be prompted to connect your iPhone to a power source, in case it does not have the remaining charge needed to update.

At the time of writing, it looks like the update is on its way gradually. In fact, some users have already received it, while others seem not to be able to download the update yet. Either way, the rollout has begun and is probably a matter of hours. We’ll see.

The main news of iOS 14

As regards the main innovations introduced by iOS 14, we find App Library, widgets and the functionality to see multimedia content in Picture in picture. For example, you can watch broadcasts from applications such as Twitch in a floating window. For more details about the features arrived with the new “big update” released by Apple, you can refer to the official website of the Cupertino company.

The other updates: watchOS 7, iPadOS 14 and tvOS14

Alongside the update to iOS 14, Apple is also releasing updates to watchOS 7, iPadOS 14 and tvOS14. For more details on the innovations introduced in the first case, we refer you to the official Apple portal.