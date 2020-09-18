iOS 14, there are Google widgets and a new version has already arrived

iOS 14 has arrived for just under 48 hours, but it is already time to talk about a new version, which among other things has introduced some new features. In addition, Google widgets have also arrived.

Starting with the latter, they have been officially added through the latest version of the Google app, in addition to the functionality that allows you to set Chrome and Gmail as default. The novelty was found by 9to5Google, which also disseminated the procedure for activate Google widgets on iOS 14.

Here are the steps that allowed us to enable the feature on our iPhone.

Download thelatest version (125.1) the Google application from the App Store; Press and hold on one empty area of the Home of iOS 14; Tap the “+“present at the top right; Click on the box “Google“; Choose between the two widgets available, namely the one “small“(Google search only) or that”great“(Google search, voice search and incognito mode); Tap the “Add Widget“and place it where you want.

In short, now it is possible to set Google widget on iOS. You can take a look at it via the screenshots at the bottom of the news.

For the rest, according to what was reported by 9to5Mac, Apple has already released the IOS 14.2 beta to developers. The latter includes some interesting new features, such as a revised music player and a toggle to detect a song more quickly via Shazam.