iOS 14, users find a ‘trick’ for PiP without Premium: YouTube doesn’t fit

There stable version of iOS 14 has now arrived a few days ago and, among other things, further news has already been made available. However, as always happens in the first few days of a release of this magnitude, the new features are bringing some headaches, both to users and companies.

In fact, following the problems of the first day on the user side, now there is talk of a “problem” involving Google. In particular, according to what is reported by The Verge and 9to5Mac, users of iOS 14 had discovered, during the Beta phase, a “trick” to use the new Picture in Picture (PiP) feature, which allows you to view content in a floating window, on YouTube without necessarily having a Premium account.

Put simply, to people it was enough to log into the YouTube website from the Safari browser and then take advantage of the PiP functionality of the latter to take advantage of the aforementioned functionality without paying anything. However, in the last few hours, ie following the release of the stable version of iOS 14, this “trick” no longer works. In fact, trying to press the appropriate button for the Picture in picture, now the video ends for a second in the floating window, only to return to the “standard” view via browser. In short, it seems that the YouTube team has decided to remove this possibility.

On the other hand, it must be said that in Italy the Picture in Picture is accessible via Premium also on Android. In any case, no official comments from Google and Apple have yet arrived, but many think that this is a block rather than a bug.

Meanwhile, the issue of lack of 4K support related to YouTube app for tvOS 14.