iOS 14: what are the green and orange dots that appear in the status bar?

A few days after the launch of iOS 14, news continue to emerge and our roundup continues within the new functions introduced by the Cupertino company in the major update, which increasingly looks to privacy. And the news you are about to read is closely linked to this aspect.

Those who have had the opportunity to try the new operating system on iPad and iPhone, will surely have noticed that from time to time on the status bar of the devices, just above the icon that shows the signal strength, green dots appear, and in many they wondered what they are for.

The answer is very simple: when the dot is green it means that a particular application is using the camera, and the proof is given by the fact that if you open the camera app it will be immediately visible.

If the dot is orangeinstead, an application is using the microphone.

If you really don’t know which app is doing this, just open the Control Center and at the top there will be a wording that will show which application has obtained access to the microphone or camera.

Apple explains that through this system it wants to further sensitize users on the processing of their data by applications: in this way it will be possible to disable permissions through the dedicated panel in the Settings app.