iOS 14 worries Facebook: “it could harm us”

By Brian Adam
iOS 14 worries Facebook: 'it could harm us'
Ios 14 Worries Facebook: "it Could Harm Us"

iOS 14 worries Facebook: 'it could harm us'The Facebook Chief Financial Officer, David Wehner, in the conference call held during the night, expressed its concerns about Apple’s new iOS 14, as it could damage the activities of the social network.

Specifically, Wehner lashed out against the feature of the operating system that will seek permission from to track activities on other applications and websites for advertising purposes. According to the executive, if users were to refuse the activation of the option, Facebook would no longer be able to target the ads, which could also affect their ability to monetize.

We are trying to understand what these changes will be and what impact they will have on us and the rest of the sector, but they will make monetization more difficult for app developers and other users who use Facebook ads.” he has declared.

iOS 14 in fact provides that every app that uses advertising IDs ask users for consent at first start. Facebook has already budgeted for an impact on the accounts of the advertising division, which could be affected by this function during the fourth quarter of the year.

Targeted announcements are a lifeline for small businesses, especially in Coronavirus times, and we are concerned that aggressive platform policies can cut this lifeline at a time when it is essential for growth and recovery.“concluded Wehner.

