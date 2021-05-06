IOS update released: apps should now ask if they can track you

Apple has released the iOS 14.5 update tonight. The most important change is that apps will now have to ask for your permission if they want to track your behavior to serve personalized ads. According to Apple, this improves user privacy.

With the new update iOS 14.5, Apple will indicate more clearly if an app wants to track your behavior. Apps must first request permission for this and do so by showing a pop-up to iOS users. In it, users can approve or not approve the tracking by that app. For Apple, this is another step to improve privacy protection. Privacy has been cited by the company as one of the plus points of its devices for years.

Currently, the behavior of many app users is still being monitored unnoticed, in order to tailor advertisements to specific groups and certain preferences. The Privacy menu of iOS has long included a ‘Tracking’ section, where users can give or withdraw consent for tracking by app.

It is expected that a majority of iOS users will choose not to allow tracking. As a result, the update could have major consequences for the online advertising market.

Criticism from Facebook

According to Facebook, the new rules mainly harm small entrepreneurs, who, thanks to tracking, can target their target audience and thus not pay to show an advertisement to too large a group of people. Personalized ads are generally more effective.

Facebook’s advertising empire is also in part about tracking and building user profiles for advertisers. But according to Facebook, Apple in this case is not just about privacy, but also about money: Apple would force app makers to sell subscriptions instead of making money from free apps with advertisements. Apple earns commission from the subscriptions.

Incidentally, large parties such as Google and Facebook still have many alternative technical options for tracking user behavior and showing them personalized advertisements.

German and French complaints against Apple

In France and Germany, complaints have been filed against Apple by media lobby organizations and advertisers . According to the German complaint, the app creators’ revenue from missed advertising revenue would drop by 60 percent due to the new Apple policy. In their own words, they must then recover the lost income from users by asking for money for their app.

Devices tracked with number

Apps use a special number with which they can identify a device: the IDFA, Identifier for Advertisers. They use that number to keep track of what you do in that app, but also in other apps.

Suppose you download a free app with ads to track what you eat. A while later you see ads on Facebook about losing weight and healthy eating. At the same time, you will also see all kinds of advertisements in the food app that are tailored to your Facebook data. This is possible because both the food app and Facebook have linked your IDFA.