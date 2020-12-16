Iot technologies help maintain the ideal temperature in vaccines for COVID-19

- Advertisement -

Getting vaccinated involves more than just a shot from an injection. Vaccines must comply with a maintenance of the cold chain during transport, conservation and handling for their function to be truly successful. It is here where the Internet of things comes in and the great strides that have been made so far in this area.

By way of clarification, the cold chain refers to an “organized process of distribution, transport, handling, conservation and storage in optimal light and temperature conditions, guaranteeing at all times the immunogenicity and protective efficacy of vaccines, from the moment they are produces the exit of the manufacturing laboratory until the moment of the administration of the vaccine to the patients ”, as defined by the Advisory Committee of Vaccines of Spain.

Once this is cleared up, we can continue. While it is true that the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 has been approved by the health organizations of the United Kingdom and the United States, getting them to the authorized institutions for their application is not an easy process.

Vaccines against COVID-19 should be kept at 70 ° C below zero

Vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus must be kept at a specific temperature of less than 70 degrees Celsius. An alteration in this pattern would damage them. If applied, we do not know the consequences it could have for our health.

In view of this, IoT solutions take center stage, as they allow the temperature of vaccines to be monitored and controlled during transport.

Technology SenseAware would assist in the transfer of vaccines

SenseAware is an IoT technology developed by Fedex Corporation to monitor shipments. New capabilities have been added to this information service. Among them, Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE), a technology that sends information about the location and temperature of the package every two seconds.

This system is so effective that it not only monitors the temperature of the vaccines, but “can proactively adjust transportation routes if weather or traffic delays threaten to affect delivery times.”

Basically, BLE allows the people involved in the transfer of vaccines to be kept informed in practically real time of their status. A safe and reliable process.

