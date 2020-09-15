iPad Air 4 with official edge-to-edge screen: price, availability and specs

Following the leaks leaked online in recent months, Apple officially announced iPad Air 4 (which in reality the Cupertino company calls only “iPad Air”). As expected, among the various innovations introduced by Tim Cook’s company we find an edge-to-edge screen, which some would call “full-screen”.

The Cupertino company therefore took the opportunity of the expected keynote to reveal all the news of the case relating to its range of tablets. The 10.9-inch panel has a resolution of 2360 x 1640 pixels. Moving, instead, to the back, we find a single 12MP rear camera (f / 1.8) and a microphone. The front camera is 7MP (f / 2.2).

Apple’s choices are also very interesting in terms of connectivity and security. Indeed, Tim Cook’s company has decided to opt for a USB Type-C port and for Touch ID (integrated in the side button). In short, we are going to abandon the Lightning port and everything seems more similar to iPad Pro. As for performance, under the body we have the new A14 Bionic processor with 5nm production process. Apple claims there is a “generational leap of 40%” in performance. The Cupertino company also spoke of a 30% “boost” with regard to the GPU. There is support for Wi-Fi 6.

Arriving at the information that is usually asked in a loud voice by users, it is time to deal with the matter Availability and price. Well, iPad Air 4 is priced at $ 599. Availability is set from October 2020. The colors available are Silver, Black, Blue, Green and Red.

Finally, the Italian prices start at 669 euros for the Wi-Fi variant with 64GB of internal memory.

You can find the replica of the Apple event by linking to this page.