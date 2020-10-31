iPad Air vs iPad Pro, what changes and which one to buy? The comparison

If you are undecided on which model to buy, with this article we will try to make your life easier by offering you a practical comparison between the two tablets.

Starting from last October 23, the new fourth generation iPad Air is finally available for purchase. Apple’s new tablet shares a lot with the iPad Pro : they both feature a flat, square design, large, narrow-bezel screens, and ultra-powerful performance. After all, Apple says: your next computer will not be a computer .

Design

As already mentioned, the iPad Air and iPad Pro share a similar design . The differences are narrowed down if the 11-inch model of the Pro variant is taken into account, which offers almost the same dimensions as the 10.9-inch iPad Air. Both tablets feature a flat-edged design, an all-screen display with no home button. iPad Pro, however, is also present in the 12-inch variant.

Display

iPad Air sports a slightly smaller display than the 11-inch iPad Pro and has slightly thicker bezels . The real difference, however, consists in the update frequency which reaches 120 Hz with ProMotion technology on the variant Pro , a scroll for more fluid and a total of more experience smooth .

This is a difference that you might especially notice if you are using the Apple Pencil , which is supported by both models. Writing and drawing on a ProMotion display is much smoother and more enjoyable.

Authentication

iPad Pro is equipped with a camera system with support TrueDepth to FaceID to unlock the device using facial recognition. The iPad Air, on the other hand, opts for the classic Touch ID , no longer present in the Home button as it is integrated in the ignition button.

Camera

Speaking of the camera, the iPad Pro features a dual external camera (wide-angle and ultra-wide angle) and LiDAR scanner for advanced AR capabilities . The Air, on the other hand, has only one wide-angle lens and loses the LiDAR scanner. However, this shouldn’t be a problem if you’re not using the tablet for photos or augmented reality apps.

Finally, both iPad Air and iPad Pro are equipped with the same 7 MP front camera , with the only difference that the Pro model also supports TrueDepth functionality.

Processor

iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z processor , while iPad Air uses the same chip as the iPhone 12, A14 Bionic . The latter offers even higher performance , but the A12Z has an extra GPU core that supports the Pro model when working with the GPU. As for RAM, the iPad Air has 4GB and the iPad Pro has 6GB.

Battery and speakers

Battery life should be more or less similar on both tablets. Apple, in fact, guarantees ten hours of navigation and video playback on both iPad Air and iPad Pro. However, the audio sector changes: four speakers for iPad Pro and two for iPad Air.

Conclusions

Considering also the big difference in price between the two models, iPad Air could be the best choice in value for money . It is much more powerful than the Pro variant, thanks to the new A14 Bionic chip, and offers many of the same features, as well as a very respectable design.

On the other hand, iPad Pro has LiDAR technology for augmented reality and a display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz on its side, but if these are characteristics that could be done without because they are not necessary for use, will have to do, then spending around three hundred euros more to take home an iPad Pro could be a bit wasted.