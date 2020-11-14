Tech GiantsAppleTech News

iPad mini-LED and AirPods 3 by 2021

By Brian Adam
0
0
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple intends to launch an iPad with a mini-LED display and AirPods 3 with a design signature similar to AirPods Pro. All of this in the first half of next year, according to TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

iPad mini-LED and AirPods 3 by 2021

In a research note to investors, Kuo’s latest predictions relate to the fate of Taiwanese manufacturer Career Technology. It is expected to be a key partner in the supply chain for Apple products in 2021, thanks to its flexible flex board technology.

LCP (Liquid Crystal Polymer) soft plates offer a flexible way to connect components while facilitating high-speed, low-latency data transfer. Career is expected to take back orders for soft plate acoustic and optical components destined for a mini-LED ‌iPad‌. This will be mass produced in the first half of 2021, according to the note.

Kuo said about eight months ago that Apple has six mini-LED products planned to launch, albeit at the end of 2021. Products include a 12.9-inch iPad Pro, a 27-inch iMac Pro; a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, a 16-inch ‌MacBook Pro‌, a 10.2-inch ‌‌iPad‌‌, and a 7.9-inch ‌‌‌iPad‌‌‌ mini.

However, Kuo has long predicted that a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a release timeframe of Q4 2021. It would likely be Apple’s first mini-LED product, so this latest development seems to suggest that the Analyst expectations have changed.

As we’ve described in our guide to mini-LED technology, the displays use on the order of 1,000 to 10,000 individual LEDs that offer a number of improvements over traditional LED-backlit displays, approaching the performance of OLED displays without some of the drawbacks of that technology.

