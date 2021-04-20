iPad Pro 2021: Apple M1 and MiniLED screen for iPad plus PC

- Advertisement -

We expected Apple to hit the table with the iPad Pro 2021, what we did not expect was that, with all the announced news, Apple’s most pro tablet was to be so close to your laptops and desktops. And it is that if since its launch and until today Apple already tried to establish a certain comparison between both lines, with what they have told us today at the Spring Loaded event it seems that they have decided to go from saying to fact.

Let’s start with the most obvious point about it: iPad Pro 2021 features an Apple M1 SoC, that is, the same one that those of Cupertino are mounting on their first desktops and laptops with Apple Silicon. In this way, the more than proven performance of the first ARM-based integrated Apple jumps to the Pro line of their tablets. Goodbye to the A-series chips, the iPad Pro 2021 enters the honor division with the M1. In the words of Apple, “” the iPad Pro will be able to do tasks on a Mac. “

With 11 and 12.9-inch versions (Liquid Retina and Liquid Retina XDR respectively), the largest model of the iPad Pro 2021 has, as we already expected, with MiniLED display, while in the 11-inch we find an LED panel with IPS technology. Their screen resolutions are 2,388 by 1,668 pixels and 2,732 by 2,048 dots respectively, with a similar pixel density in both sizes, 264 dots per inch. If we also find differences in brightness, up to 600 nits in the 11-inch, which goes up up to 1,000 nits and 1,600 nits peak brightness in HDR mode on iPad Pro 2021 with MiniLED display.

If you are wondering about his memory, ranges between 8 and 16 gigs of RAM (yes, you read that correctly, again we are facing a Mac, rather than an iPad), while in terms of storage it goes of the 128 gigabytes (in my opinion a little scarce for a device of these benefits) up to no less than 2 terabytes, just at the opposite extreme. These are the RAM and storage settings for both sizes of iPad Pro 2021:

128 gigabytes of storage and 8 gigabytes of RAM.

256 gigabytes of storage and 8 gigabytes of RAM.

512 gigabytes of storage and 8 gigabytes of RAM.

1 terabyte of storage and 16 gigabytes of RAM.

2 terabytes of storage and 16 gigabytes of RAM.

Thus, the top of the range of the iPad Pro 2021, the model with 2 terabytes of storage and 16 gigabytes of RAM is on par with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with SoC M1 presented last year. Of course, that is not the only similarity, since the price of both devices with these configurations is exactly practically identical: € 2,579 for 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro vs € 2,599 for 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1. Convergence seems to reach all levels.

Another remarkable aspect of the iPad Pro 2021 is its connectivity, and that is It has 5G support in all WiFi + Cellular models. Additionally, it also has WiFi 6 (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as a USB-C data and charging port, as in previous versions, but this time they are USB 4 support.

We also find new features in the front camera of the iPad Pro 2021. It goes without saying that one of the consequences of the pandemic has been the boom in video conferencing. And the problem is that, for a long time, we have seen great evolutions in the main cameras of smartphones and tablets, but the front cameras have been, many times, out of updates. Thus, in the new iPad Pro we find a True Depth front camera with a wide angle lens and 12 megapixel resolution.

The new iPad Pro 2021 They can be booked from April 30 and its availability is scheduled for the second half of May. These are their prices:

IPad Pro 2021 11 inch

128 gigabytes: WiFi 879 euros / WiFi + 5G 1,049 euros.

256 gigabytes: WiFi 989 euros / WiFi + 5G 1,159 euros.

512 gigabytes: WiFi 1,209 euros / WiFi + 5G 1,379 euros.

1 terabyte: WiFi 1,649 euros / WiFi + 5G 1,819 euros.

2 terabytes: WiFi 2,089 euros / WiFi + 5G 2,259 euros.

IPad Pro 2021 12.9 inch

128 gigabytes: WiFi 1,199 euros / WiFi + 5G 1,369 euros.

256 gigabytes: WiFi 1,309 euros / WiFi + 5G 1,479 euros.

512 gigabytes: WiFi 1,529 euros / WiFi + 5G 1,699 euros.

1 terabyte: WiFi 1,969 euros / WiFi + 5G 2,139 euros.

2 terabytes: WiFi 2,409 euros / WiFi + 5G 2,579 euros.

More information: Apple