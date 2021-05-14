IPad Pro are 50% faster than …

Apple’s new M1-equipped iPad Pro models are up to 50% faster than the previous generation. Based on new benchmark results in Geekbench test scores.

The 11-inch iPad Pro 2021 and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro are Apple’s first tablets with the M1 chip. Apple has touted the performance benefits of the older Mac-only chip, claiming it offers up to 50% faster CPU performance than the A12Z Bionic and up to 40% faster GPU performance.

Based on legitimate benchmark results first spotted by MacRumors, Apple’s numbers line up with early Geekbench tests.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an M1 chip, for example, has an average single-core score of 1,718 and an average multi-core score of 7,284. The previous generation iPad Pro with an A12Z had an average single-core score of 1,121 and 4,656 multi-core scores.

For graphics performance, the M1 iPad Pro averaged a Metal score of 20,578. That’s up to 71% faster than the iPad Pros A12Z, and actually better than Apple’s own estimates.

Those numbers mean that M1-equipped iPad Pro models are roughly 55% faster than the previous generation. In addition, they reveal that Apple’s M1 iPad Pro models have practically identical performance to the M1 Mac models released in 2020.

The M1 MacBook Air has an average single-core score of 1,701 and a multi-core score of 7,378.

It also appears that the new M1 iPad Pro models are faster than Apple’s top-tier 16-inch MacBook Pro. A max depletion model with an Intel Core i9 processor had an average single core score of 1,091 and an average multi-core score of 6,845.