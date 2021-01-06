Tech GiantsAppleTech News

iPad Pro with mini-LED screen will arrive at the end of March according to …

By Brian Adam
Good news! The first iPad Pro with a mini-LED screen could arrive sooner than users expect. A report from Digitimes it aims to launch before the end of March. The model chosen for the debut of this new panel will be the 12.9-inch. What probably casts doubt on its launch is that Apple renews its iPad Pro every 18 months or so.

New 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini-LED display is coming soon

Let’s take into account that they are rumors, they are rumors … and the production will be the shortest speaking of time. This product has already been in the analyst orbit for several months, one of them is Ming-Chi Kuo.

One of the advantages of the new mini-LED screen is that it will give you a better backlight and a better brightness balance. What does this mean? The new iPad Pro will be able to control and display graphics with a good level of brightness and others in a dimmed way.

It is expected to include an advanced A14X or A14Z chip that will represent an improvement to the current A12Z and surpass the A14 of the iPad Air 4. For the cellular version, 5G could reach an iPad for the first time after the announcement on the iPhone 12.

Would I have to change the design?

Something that has not been talked about too much is its design. While it is true that the iPad Pro will keep Face ID, it could do with a redesign for 2021. Taking into account that the iPad Air 4 takes many elements from the iPad Pro, Apple would have to differentiate both products that are of the highest range.

Another very important factor that is confirmed is that it will have a more advanced chip than the A14. The iPad Pro has already been proven to be the most powerful when it comes to Apple devices, outperforming some older MacBooks.

