IPad production will move out of China in this …

Those from Cupertino have moved part of their production to places like India and Vietnam. Now it is reported that Apple will move a considerable amount of iPad production to Vietnam. There was already a first report in November 2020 that claimed that the production of the iPad would leave China, according to Foxconn sources. Will it end up becoming reality?

Apple’s second most popular wearable device could be made in Vietnam this year

The new report comes from Nikkei (first seen by The Verge) in which it is confirmed that Foxconn will be in charge of moving the production of the iPad out of China for the first time. The amount of production is not specified but it is rumored that it will be a considerable amount of products. Recall that the range has been expanding since the iPad mini, going through the 9.7-inch iPad and the latest 11 and 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

The change in production would be taking place in the middle of this 2021, while other changes are already taking place. One of them is the production of the iPhone in India. Another is about Pegatron, which is Apple’s second largest supplier that invested $ 150 billion in the latter mentioned country.

For our general knowledge of the manufacture of Apple products, Nikkei revealed the HomePod mini is built in Vietnam, plus AirPods could have a place in local production. Finally, this part of the world could be a focus of attention as Apple’s flagship products could be manufactured in Vietnam in the near future.

We are about to see the latest iPads made in China

Speaking of rumors, the next 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2021 are expected. Also, there is talk of a new iPad mini with a larger screen, that is, an essence of what the iPad Air 4 is today. These products would be the last ones made in China. Apple could make a major announcement about the change of venue soon about the production of your iPad and other products.