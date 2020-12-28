Tech GiantsAppleTech News

iPad: What improvements would an M Series processor bring?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
We recently learned that Apple could introduce an M Series processor in its next iPads. The chipsets would have already been requested by the Cupertino company from the TSMC chipset company, according to a UDN report, and would be built with 3 technology. nm. The most interesting thing is that incorporating these chipset would bring to the tablet of the Silicon Valley giant the possibility of substantially improving its performance.

Mac M-Series processors would jump to iPads

Currently, the iPad Pro 2020 carries inside the 5nm A12Z processor, according to GeekBench 5 it has a performance score of 4650, and the M1 version of MacBook Air 2020 is 18086. There is no doubt that introducing an M Series chip would bring a wide range of improvements to Apple tablets, although we will have to wait to see if it is true or not.

