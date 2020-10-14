iPhone 12: all the news from the Apple conference

Apple today held the presentation conference of the iPhone 12 after having delayed it for a month due to the coronavirus. Today they have presented four mobiles, the first time that the company has presented so many. Their names are: iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max .

HomePod Mini

Apple has started the conference by presenting the HomePod Mini, its new compact smart speaker replicating the success of its competitors: the Nest Mini and the Echo Dot. It has a mesh design similar to that used by its competitors. It has two speakers for mid and high and one for bass, optimized with the S5 processor, and all the intelligent functions expected, including Intercom to answer messages. Two wirelessly synchronized speakers can also be used, and the speaker can detect if the iPhone is nearby, being able to send music just by bringing the mobile closer, in addition to synchronizing apps.

Its price is $ 99. It is available in dark gray and black. It can be reserved from November 6, and will be on sale on November 16.

iPhone 12: Apple’s first with 5G

Apple has started by highlighting how important the arrival of 5G is to the iPhone 12, being available for all new models. Starting with the first iPhone 12, it has a new aluminum design on the softer edges, where the antennas go through the entire mobile. The screen is 6.1 inches, with somewhat thinner edges. The mobile is 11% thinner, 15% smaller and 16% lighter. The notch is also slightly thinner.

The screen is now Super Retina XDR with up to 1,200 nits of brightness, plus HDR10, Dolby Vision and HLG support. The screen is protected by a new screen made by Corning called Ceramic Shield, which creates ceramic crystals that enhance the protection of the glass. It is more resistant than other glasses and withstands falls up to 4 times better.

IPhone 12 has more 5G bands than other mobiles. The apps are optimized to spend less when downloading content with 5G, and when the speed improvement is not worth it, the mobile goes to use LTE to save battery. The maximum speed they have reached is 3.5 Gbps with current networks, and up to 4 Gbps in mmWave.

Apple A14 Bionic: new SoC

Inside the mobile we find the A14 Bionic, the first processor of 5 nm. It has 11.8 billion transistors, 40% more than the A13 Bionic. The 6-core CPU is 50% more powerful. The 4-core GPU also improves performance by 50% over the competition. The Neural Engine has 16 cores and performs up to 11 billion operations, being 80% faster than the A13 Bonic.

At the camera level, we have a 26 mm wide angle with optical stabilization, f / 1.6 and a 12 MP sensor. The ultra wide angle is also 12 MP, with a 13 mm optics and 120 degrees of vision. At the video level, we find the new Night Mode Time-lapse to record timelapse at night.

MagSafe: new wireless connector

To charge the mobile, Apple has announced the MagSafe for the iPhone as an improvement to charge the mobile without cables, sticking to the back of the mobile with covers to anchor it. It is also valid for the Apple Watch, in addition to being able to use it in car chargers. Will this be the end of physical connectors? These models for the moment continue to include it.

What is the end is the chargers and headphones included in the iPhone, although a USB C to Lightning cable will be included. The box will be thinner, being able to introduce 70% more mobiles in the same shipment. Apple claims it will reduce 2 million tons of CO2 per year, equivalent to removing 450,000 cars from circulation.

iPhone 12 Mini

Apple has also announced the iPhone 12 Mini with a 5.4-inch screen with the same resolution, with the same features as the normal model, but with a smaller size. Its price starts from $ 699. The iPhone 12 will start at $ 799.

iPhone 12 Pro

Subsequently, Apple has shown the iPhone 12 Pro. This version has a larger size going from the 6.1 inches of the iPhone 12 to 6.7 inches (the iPhone 11 Pro has 6.5, in the same space. The iPhone 12 Pro has a polished stainless steel design that Like the other models, it has IP68 up to 6 meters, in addition to all other functions.

The screen has a resolution of 2778 x 1284 pixels, with up to 1200 nits of brightness. The third camera has a telephoto lens with aperture f / 2.0 and a focal length equivalent to 52mm. The other two cameras are the same as on the cheaper models.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Finally, we have the best Apple mobile, with better cameras than the other three models. The telephoto lens has a focal length of 67mm. The wide angle has a sensor 47% larger than the other models. The stabilization of the wide-angle camera, called Sensor Shift, is present in the sensor and not in the lens, similar to that used by high-end mirrorless cameras, and making more adjustments per second for better stabilization.

Apple ProRAW is the new format that Apple will use for its photos to create higher quality files and capture more information from photos. They will also allow video recording in 10-bit HDR for more colors and better luminosity. It will also allow recording in Dolby Vision natively, up to 4K at 60 FPS, coloring each frame according to the standard. It will also allow us to edit the videos in Dolby Vision directly on the mobile to adjust it to our liking.

The iPhone 12 Pro Y iPhone 12 Pro Max They also have LiDAR, a sensor to place objects in augmented reality with greater precision, in addition to being able to create room scanners easily and quickly, being able to see in dark areas and being able to focus even in low light situations.

The iPhone 12 Pro will start from $ 999 for the 128 GB model, also having to choose between 256 and 512 GB models, starting the reservation on October 16 and the sale on October 23. The iPhone 12 Pro Max will start from $ 1,099 for the 128GB model, also available in 256 and 512GB. It can be reserved on November 6, and will be on sale on November 13.