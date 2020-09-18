iPhone 12, all we know about Apple’s top of the range

We are in early August. If it were a year like any other, for fans of the smartphone world this would mean two things: soon there will be the presentation of the new arrivals of the Galaxy Note series, already confirmed, in September we would then return to the office with the new iPhones.

Unfortunately 2020 is not a year like any other and the presentation of the new iPhone 12 will be delayed. While waiting for this important event, several interesting details emerged online, so it is good to summarize everything we know.

Four models of Apple iPhone 12

Last year the Tim Cook company brought three models to the market, namely iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. In addition, in 2020 the expected successor of iPhone SE has finally arrived, which however points to a other price range. The trend seems to be to launch more and more devices, in order to “cover” the needs of as many users as possible. On the other hand, the Android world is chock full of possibilities and Apple does not seem to want to be left behind from this point of view.

It is not surprising, therefore, that according to rumors in September four iPhone 12 models could arrive: 5.4-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

In addition, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max should have both a 4G and a 5G version. In short, if the rumors were to be true, the choice options for users will certainly not be lacking, between size and connectivity standards.

Starting from the technical characteristics that the whole iPhone 12 range should have in common, we find an Apple A14 processor with a 5 nanometer production process. Then there are rumors of the presence of a metal frame, of a Lightning door, so no switch to USB Type-C, and a reinforced cable in the package. However, the latter should not contain chargers and EarPods, which should be sold separately, a rumor that is making fans a little bit upset.

For the rest, the design on the back should be very similar to what we have already seen with iPhone 11 Pro, except for the number of cameras, while at the front there could be some more news, given that it is rumored that some model could have a look “all-screen”.

Other sources, however, speak of the presence of a classic notch, which should however be 1/3 of the current size. However, the rumors are still very confused from this point of view, as over the past few months mockups have leaked with rather noticeable notches. In any case, all leaks suggest a design that we can in some ways call “conservative”.

An important novelty, in addition to the possibility of choice in terms of size, seems to be that relating to the panel. In fact, according to the latest rumors, Apple would have decided to “get rid” once and for all of the LCD screens, by inserting OLED displays on all models of the iPhone 12 range. We remind you that last year the iPhone 11 model had an LCD panel, while iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max mounted an OLED display.

About the screen, there has been rumors for some time of the possibility of a refresh rate increased to 120 Hz, a feature that is making sparks in the Android field, but that for the moment the Cupertino company has only exploited with the ProMotion panel of the iPad Pro. This technology could arrive on Apple smartphones with the iPhone 12 range, but the rumors are conflicting and, according to the latest rumors, the Tim Cook company would have abandoned this hypothesis due to excessive battery consumption.

As for the other components, the rumors describe a possible increase in terms of RAM as regards the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max variants. In fact, there are rumors of the presence of 6GB of memory, while the other two models should “stop “to 4GB. Internal memory cuts should be 64/128/256 / 512GB. As for batteries, the cuts could be from 2227 mAh for iPhone 12, from 2815 mAh to iPhone 12 Max, from 2775 mAh to iPhone 12 Pro and from 3687 mAh for iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Coming to the photographic sector, the most important novelty could be the presence of the LiDAR scanner, designed for augmented reality content and already seen with iPad Pro. To mount this scanner should be iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max: these models should have of a triple rear camera. iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max should instead have a dual rear camera. Finally, it is good to dwell on the possible prices.

iPhone 12 4G is expected to have a starting cost of $ 649 in its 64GB variantwhile iPhone 12 5G could start at $ 699 (64GB) and reach $ 849 (256GB). iPhone 12 Max 4G is expected to start at $ 749 (64GB), while the starting cost of iPhone 12 Max 5G would be $ 799 (64GB). The 256GB variant is expected to cost $ 949.

Coming to the Pro models, the iPhone 12 Pro would cost $ 1049 in its 128GB variant, $ 1149 in the 256GB variant and $ 1349 in the 512GB variant. iPhone 12 Pro Max, however, would reach 1449 dollars in the 512GB variant, to drop to 1249 dollars in the 256GB one and 1149 dollars for the 128GB one. Will rumor and leak prove true? We’ll see.