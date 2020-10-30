iPhone 12 and 12 Pro: the offers of WindTre, Vodafone, TIM and Iliad

With the arrival of the new top-of-the-range Apple smartphones, the main telephone operators in our country have begun to offer offers for the purchase in installments of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, which sit alongside Apple’s financing solution. The approach used differs according to the operator, while the duration of the installments does not vary, which allow the price to be spread over 30 months, with debit on a credit card or bank account.

WindTre

WindTre, as usual, offers a wide range of offers in order to satisfy as many users as possible. In addition to the option on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro that allows you to pay for your smartphone in a single solution, in fact, the telephone operator also guarantees payment in installments by combining it with some of the offers in its price list.

64 gigabyte iPhone 12:

– Unlimited: 18.99 Euros per month + 29.99 Euros per month for the offer;

– XLarge: 23.99 Euros per month + 16.99 Euros per month for the promotion;

– Large: 24.99 Euros per month + 14.99 Euros per month for the offer.

128 gigabyte iPhone 12:

– Unlimited: Advance payment of 49.99 euros + 19.99 euros per month + 29.99 euros per month for the offer;

– XLarge: Advance payment of 49.99 euros + 24.99 euros per month + 16.99 euros per month for the promotion;

– Large: Advance payment of 49.99 Euros per month + 25.99 Euros per month + 14.99 Euros per month for the offer;

– Medium: Advance payment of 49.99 euros per month + 26.99 euros per month + 12.99 euros per month for the promotion.

256 gigabyte iPhone 12:

– Unlimited: Advance payment of 299.99 euros + 26.99 euros per month + 29.99 euros per month for the offer;

– XLarge: Advance payment of 299.99 euros + 26.99 euros per month + 16.99 euros per month for the promotion.

128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro

– Unlimited: 29.99 Euros per month + 29.99 Euros for the offer;

– XLarge: 34.99 Euros per month + 16.99 Euros for the promotion;

– Large: 35.99 Euros per month + 14.99 Euros for the offer;

– Medium: 35.99 Euros per month + 12.99 Euros for the promotion.

iPhone 12 Pro from 256 gigabytes

– Unlimited: Advance payment of 299.99 euros + 33.99 euros per month + 29.99 euros for the offer;

– XLarge: Advance payment of 299.99 euros + 33.99 euros per month + 16.99 euros for the promotion.

512 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro

– Unlimited: Advance payment of 449.99 euros + 35.99 euros per month + 29.99 euros for the offer;

– XLarge: Advance payment of 499.99 Euros + 35.99 Euros per month + 16.99 Euros for the promotion.

The loans have a duration of 30 months, and are made through Findomestic and Compass. There is also a 24-month SIM activation constraint, during which users undertake to keep the card active for at least two years.

Vodafone

Vodafone allows you to pay all the variants of the iPhone 12 in installments, and as is also the case with WindTre, it offers various promotions that can be combined with each memory cut.

64 gigabyte iPhone 12:

– Infinito gold and Black Edition: advance of 0 Euro and 24 Euro per month;

– Infinity: advance of 66.99 euros and 24.99 euros per month;

– Vodafone Red: advance payment of 69.99 euros and 26.99 euros per month;

– Vodafone Shake, Fun Easy, Facile, junior, Family + and Giga Family: 69.99 Euros in advance and 27.99 Euros per month;

– C’All: Vodafone Special and rechargeable promotions: advance payment of 69.99 euros and installments of 28.99 euros per month.

128 gigabyte iPhone 12:

– Infinito gold and Black Edition: 27 Euro per month with 0 advance;

– Infinity: advance of 99.99 euros and 25.99 euros per month;

– Vodafone Red: advance payment of 99.99 euros and 27.99 euros per month;

– Vodafone Shake, Fun Easy, Facile, junior, Family + and Giga Family: 99.99 Euros in advance and installments of 28.99 Euros per month;

– C’All: Vodafone Special and rechargeable promotions: 99.99 euros in advance and 29.99 euros per month.

256 gigabyte iPhone 12:

– Infinito gold and Black Edition: 0 Euro in advance and 30 Euro per month;

– Infinity: 99.99 Euros in advance and 29.99 Euros per month;

– Vodafone Red: 99.99 Euros in advance and 31.99 Euros per month;

– Vodafone Shake, Fun Easy, Facile, junior, Family + and Giga Family: 99.99 euros in advance and 32.99 euros per month;

– C’All: Vodafone Special and rechargeable promotions: 99.99 euros per month and 33.99 euros per month.

128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro:

– Infinito gold and Black Edition: advance at 0 Euro and 33 Euro per month;

– Infinity: 99.99 Euros in advance and 31.99 Euros per month;

– Vodafone Red: 99.99 Euros in advance and 33.99 Euros per month;

– Vodafone Shake, Fun Easy, Facile, junior, Family + and Giga Family: 99.99 Euros in advance and 34.99 Euros per month;

– C’All: Vodafone Special and rechargeable promotions: 99.99 euros in advance and 35.99 euros per month.

256 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro:

– Infinito gold and Black Edition: advance 0, 35 Euro per month;

– Infinity: 149.99 Euros in advance and 34.99 Euros per month;

– Vodafone Red: 149 Euros in advance and 36.99 Euros per month;

– Vodafone Shake, Fun Easy, Facile, junior, Family + and Giga Family: 149.99 euros and 37.99 euros per month;

– C’All: Vodafone Special and rechargeable promotions: 149.99 euros in advance and 38.99 euros per month.

512 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro:

– Infinito gold and Black Edition: zero advance, 43 euros per month;

– Infinity: 149.99 Euros in advance and 41.99 Euros per month;

– Vodafone Red: 149.99 Euros in advance and 43.99 Euros per month;

– Vodafone Shake, Fun Easy, Facile, junior, Family + and Giga Family: 149.99 Euros in advance and 44.99 Euros per month;

– C’All: Vodafone Special and rechargeable promotions: 149.99 euros in advance and 45.99 euros per month.

In case of early withdrawal it will be necessary to pay the fee which varies according to the promotion. Obviously, the payment in installments, which has a duration of 30 months, is only possible on a credit card.

Iliad

Iliad has also included i new iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro. For all solutions there are contracts of 30 months, but it is also possible to make the payment in a single solution, however at full price.

iPhone 12 from 64 gigabytes is available in all colors at the price of 24 euros per month to which you have to add 199 euros in advance. In the case of the 128 gigabyte variant, on the other hand, the installments go to 25 euros per month while the advance increases to 229 euros

Turning to iPhone 12 Proinstead, only the 128 gigabyte variant is proposed, but at 30 euros per month, to which are added the 279 euros in advance.

Tim

Tim, as usual, has divided the price lists: in addition to the single ones for each model, there are in fact available installment offers for rechargeable customers.

TIM rechargeable offers

Tim offers very advantageous conditions if you choose the Stantander loan. Starting from 64 gigabyte iPhone 12, it is possible to pay 26 euros per month for thirty months with 169 euros of initial contribution, which become 239 euros for the 128 gigabyte variant.

The 256 gigabyte model instead provides an initial contribution of 219 euros and thirty monthly installments of 30 euros.

Moving on to the iPhone 12 Pro, the initial contribution, both for the 128 and 256 gigabyte versions, is 149 euros, while the monthly cost is 35 and 39 euros respectively.

There are also dedicated offers for installments on a bank account or credit card:

– iPhone 12 64 gigabytes: 28 Euros per month for thirty months, with an initial contribution of 109 Euros;

– iPhone 12 128 gigabytes: 31 Euros per month for thirty months with 69 Euros in advance;

– iPhone 12 256 gigabytes: 35 Euros per month with an advance of 69 Euros;

– iPhone 12 128 gigabytes: 40 Euros per month for thirty months, with 0 Euros in advance;

– iPhone 12 256 gigabytes: 41 Euros per month with 89 Euros in advance.

Tim NEXT offers also remain available, which the telephone operator has also proposed in other circumstances on smartphones and which allow you to change phones every year.

64 gigabyte iPhone 12 it can be brought home at 30 Euros per month, to which the 49 Euros of initial contribution are added, but TIM would also be proposing dedicated promotions with Santander funding.

128 gigabyte iPhone 12, instead, it is only available with the latter payment method, which requires a credit card to be charged at 33 euros per month, without advance payment.

Turning to 128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro, can be purchased at 35 Euros per month for thirty months with an initial contribution of 149 Euros. iPhone 12 Pro from 256 gigabytes, on the other hand, is only available with Santander financing at 44 Euros per month, with no down payment.