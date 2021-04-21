iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini Launch in New Purple Color: See How to Buy Them

- Advertisement -

During your first virtual event of 2021, Manzana introduced its latest devices such as the computer iMac and iPad Pro tablet . To this is added a new tonality of his cell phone launched last year: the iPhone 12 now it looks purple.

It should be noted that the model of the iPhone 12 in purple or purple it will only be sold on standard models and iPhone 12 mini. The Pro and Pro Max versions maintain their same design and aesthetics.

Currently, Apple terminals can be found in blue, green, white, red and black. While the purple It will be limited, know how to get one before it is over.

The price will remain, that means that in The United States can buy it from $ 699 for the iPhone 12 Mini and $ 799 for the standard iPhone 12. There is no variation in either its processor or its camera system.

So if you want to get this edition of the most recent cell phone from Cupertino, then you must follow these steps to get one of them.

HOW TO BUY AN IPHONE 12 PURPLE OR PURPLE IN THE UNITED STATES

Remember that when you enter the Apple website, you need to create an account in case you don’t have one. Then go through the rest of the steps. You will not be asked for your card until you choose your product.