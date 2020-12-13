iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: this is its official price in Peru

Are you going to want a iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro ? Well, the prices are already known. The Apple device had yet to arrive in Peru and the official price of the cell phone in soles and in a variety of stores has already been revealed. Is it worth buying in our country?

The iPhone 12 , standard version, unlike iPhone 12 Pro It has two sensors on the back. While the second has up to three cameras, integrated into the normal lens, the telephoto and the panoramic.

The Cupertino terminal will also arrive in our country without a physical charger, only with the USB Type-C cable to connect your equipment either to the computer or wirelessly, in order to take care of the ecosystem and the environment.

How much will the iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro ? Well, this is what you have to know to know if you really want to buy it in Peru or abroad. Get your calculations out.

Verizon also has an offer on the iPhone 12 . The company gives you a $ 800 voucher as long as you leave your iPhone X or a newer one as collateral. But not only that, you must also be a new customer or add a new line. The device has a Retina OLED screen, A14 processor, 64 GB of storage, 12 megapixel dual cameras, among other details. (Photo: Apple)’ class=”lazy story-content__visual–image w-full ” importance=”low”> The company Verizon also has an offer on the iPhone 12 . The company gives you a $ 800 voucher as long as you leave your iPhone X or a newer one as collateral. But not only that, you must also be a new customer or add a new line. The device has a Retina OLED screen, A14 processor, 64 GB of storage, 12 megapixel dual cameras, among other details. (Photo: Apple)

HOW MUCH WILL THE IPHONE 12 AND IPHONE 12 PRO COST

iShop

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

Mac Center

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Pro

Clear

iPhone 1

iPhone 12 Pro

Note: Claro prices are based on a data plan of 64.90 soles

These are the news of the new iPhone 12