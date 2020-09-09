MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 12, Apple and the announcement in the announcement: when will the smartphone arrive?

By Brian Adam
iPhone 12, Apple and the announcement in the announcement: when will the smartphone arrive?

Following the announcement of Apple’s upcoming keynote, rumors about what products the Cupertino company could unveil in a few days.

Well, according to what was reported by Wccftech and as written by tipster Komiya on Twitter, Apple may make “an announcement in the announcement”. In fact, according to the latest rumors, the Cupertino company would have in mind to exploit the stage of theevent of 15 September 2020, which we recall should involve Apple Watch and iPad Air, to reveal the date of a second keynote.

Obviously, according to rumors, the latter should be related exclusively to the iPhone 12 smartphone range. Put simply, there would be two events: the one on September 15, 2020 dedicated to Apple Watch and iPad Air and another one with only smartphones as protagonists, which should at this point be held in October 2020. For the moment it is only rumors , but as the hours go by, it seems more and more sources are heading in the same direction, although there are some people skeptical about Apple being able to hold two separate events.

Meanwhile, according to what reported by Gizchina, Apple would have started the mass production of iPhone 12. We remind you that an email leaked today describes the possibility that the pre-order deadline is set for October 20, 2020. Will the rumors turn out to be true? We’ll see.

