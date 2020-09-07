MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 12, Apple ready for a big announcement in a few hours?

By Brian Adam
iPhone 12, Apple ready for a big announcement in a few hours?
After the rumors this morning, the rumors about the iPhone 12 they become more and more insistent and all sources seem to indicate a single time window.

In particular, according to what is reported by Tom’s Guide and as made known by the well-known leaker Jon Prosser on Twitter, there would even be a specific time with regards to the publication of the press release in which the Cupertino company should announce the presentation date of the iPhone 12.

Already this morning there was talk of at 15:00 Italian tomorrow 8 September 2020, but now various international sources seem to confirm that the Cupertino company’s event will actually take place this month. In short, the rumors that until a few days ago spoke of a possible presentation in October 2020 could be denied.

In any case, Apple has not clearly confirmed anything at the moment and there are also some sources that speak of a possible surprise announcement of Apple Watch 6 (with iPhone 12 coming in October instead). Furthermore, according to theTwitter account Apple Rumors Leaks two press releases will be published, one just tomorrow (so the information disclosed by Prosser this morning seems to be confirmed) and one in October 2020.

In short, the hours pass and it looks like Apple has some news in store for tomorrow 8 September 2020. We’ll see: we just have to wait a few hours to find out more.

