MobileiphoneLatest newsTech News

IPhone 12 can create a faster 5GHz WiFi hotspot

By Abraham
0
21
Iphone 12 Pro Teknofilo.jpg
Iphone 12 Pro Teknofilo.jpg

Must Read

Android

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is updated to Android 10 with MIUI 12

Brian Adam - 0
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was one of the best phones in relation to value for money in 2019. A mid-range with...
Read more
Gaming

ASUS TUF Gaming, the lineup: headphones, mouse, keyboard and low cost mat

Brian Adam - 0
The lineup of ASUS TUF Gaming accessories winks at those who are approaching the PC world and want to "live" it at 360 degrees. The...
Read more
Game Reviews

Watch Dogs Legion Recensione: un esercito di hacker pronto alla guerra

Brian Adam - 0
Gli hacker di Ubisoft sono pronti a far capitolare Londra sfruttando tutte le loro doti tecnologiche. La legione di Watch Dogs scende in campo. Watch...
Read more
Game Reviews

Watch Dogs: Legion, analysis. The revolution of the masses

Brian Adam - 0
Read more
Abraham

Today, any modern smartphone is capable of sharing the Internet connection by creating a WiFi access point to which other devices can connect. Usually, smartphones create a WiFi access point that broadcasts in the 2.4 GHz band, although some Android devices allow you to choose between 2.4 and 5 GHz. As we know, the 2.4 GHz band is quite saturated and does not offer a great speed, especially now that 5G cellular connections offer speeds comparable to or close to those of fiber. The iPhone 12 is the first iPhone that can create a WiFi access point (or personal access point in iOS nomenclature) in the 5 GHz band. Using the 5 GHz band allows you to achieve a higher speed of wireless connection, although the range in distance is less. The latter is not usually a problem since normally when we share the iPhone connection with other devices, they are close to the phone. By default, iPhones 12 create an access point on the 5 GHz band. Since some older devices can only use a 2.4 GHz connection, the company has added an option called Maximize compatibility that switches to the 2.4 band. GHz.

Related Articles

Android

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is updated to Android 10 with MIUI 12

Brian Adam - 0
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 was one of the best phones in relation to value for money in 2019. A mid-range with...
Read more
Gaming

ASUS TUF Gaming, the lineup: headphones, mouse, keyboard and low cost mat

Brian Adam - 0
The lineup of ASUS TUF Gaming accessories winks at those who are approaching the PC world and want to "live" it at 360 degrees. The...
Read more
Game Reviews

Watch Dogs Legion Recensione: un esercito di hacker pronto alla guerra

Brian Adam - 0
Gli hacker di Ubisoft sono pronti a far capitolare Londra sfruttando tutte le loro doti tecnologiche. La legione di Watch Dogs scende in campo. Watch...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©