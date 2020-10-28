IPhone 12 can create a faster 5GHz WiFi hotspot

Today, any modern smartphone is capable of sharing the Internet connection by creating a WiFi access point to which other devices can connect. Usually, smartphones create a WiFi access point that broadcasts in the 2.4 GHz band, although some Android devices allow you to choose between 2.4 and 5 GHz. As we know, the 2.4 GHz band is quite saturated and does not offer a great speed, especially now that 5G cellular connections offer speeds comparable to or close to those of fiber. The iPhone 12 is the first iPhone that can create a WiFi access point (or personal access point in iOS nomenclature) in the 5 GHz band. Using the 5 GHz band allows you to achieve a higher speed of wireless connection, although the range in distance is less. The latter is not usually a problem since normally when we share the iPhone connection with other devices, they are close to the phone. By default, iPhones 12 create an access point on the 5 GHz band. Since some older devices can only use a 2.4 GHz connection, the company has added an option called Maximize compatibility that switches to the 2.4 band. GHz.