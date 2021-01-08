iPhone 12 causes implantable defibrillator to stop

- Advertisement -

Recently, Heart Rhythm magazine published a report revealing how the MagSafe technology in the iPhone 12 causes a implantable cardioverter defibrillator it stops. Doctors indicated that Medtronic’s medical device is simply disabled when Apple’s flagship phone is held close to it.

But why this? The iPhone 12 is a phone that comes with MagSafe technology, a wireless charging system that uses magnets to help properly align these new devices on a wireless charger. Although this is not harmful, it could “cause interference with medical devices, such as pacemakers or defibrillators.”

Medical technology companies will need to update

The researchers indicate that the problem lies in the implantable products. In fact, they suggest that medical technology companies such as Medtronic will need to upgrade and adopt “smarter device configuration options.” Since if they don’t, their devices will continue to collide with other commonly used equipment, such as the iPhone 12, for example. A situation that will result in losses for these companies.

In fact, the report suggests that these companies should take advantage of new technologies offered by devices such as the iPhone, iWatch, and JUUL vape pen to devise a shutdown system that works with their implantable devices. After all, these tend to disable pacemakers and defibrillators.

“For example, if you have a standard Medtronic implantable cardioverter pacemaker or a resynchronization defibrillator, they don’t give you a small pen. Instead, he charges his giant 3-inch diameter, 5/8 inch thick donut magnet. ” So the idea is to bring the technology used in the giant activators to a smaller, more commonly used device, like the JUUL vape pen.

Medical technology companies must not only devise devices that are activated by external means, they must also ensure that they are not deactivated when not required. Since the life of patients suffering from cardiac arrhythmia.

