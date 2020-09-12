iPhone 12, comes yes or no? All about Apple’s top of the range

The Hamletic doubt that has gripped half the world’s technology enthusiasts for a few days concerns the presentation of the iPhone 12, the next range of Apple smartphones. In fact, the Cupertino company has announced an event that will be held shortly, more precisely on September 15, 2020. Initially, many assumed that it was the presentation of the iPhone 12, but as the hours went by, more and more leakers indicated that Tim Cook’s company could hold two separate events, one on September 15 and one in October 2020.

As if that weren’t enough, there was a “turnaround” afterwards, as many now claim that the announcement of the new series of mobile devices is imminent. In short, iPhone 12 yes or iPhone 12 no in September? Let’s try to summarize all the rumors a bit, preparing for the launch.

iPhone 12, the name of the event is a clue?

It all started on September 7, 2020, when major foreign leakers began leaking some information regarding an upcoming announcement, citing the publication of a press release. In reality, on September 8th it was discovered that the expected reveal was simply the announcement of the event called “Time Flies”, which will be held on September 15, 2020. From then on it was generated a general confusion which has divided into half users and leakers, between those who believe that during the upcoming event we will only see Apple Watch and iPad Air and those who think that iPhone 12 will be announced in a few days.

The first thesis is supported by some keywords found on the live streaming page made available by Apple, in which reference is made to “Series 6” and “iPad Air” and not “iPhone 12”, while the second is becoming increasingly popular in the last few hours, so much so that some leakers claim that the Cupertino company it would have managed to “catch up” the delay accumulated during the year.

In short, to know for sure what Apple is about to combine, you should have the crystal ball, but recently some users have pointed out that the name of the event, “Time flies”, could refer to the ToF sensor (Time of Flight), whose possible presence on the iPhone 12 has been rumored for quite some time now. This could be an interesting clue, although some are skeptical about it.

What to expect from the iPhone 12?

Leaving aside the issue of presentation, given that the event is now imminent and we just have to wait a few days to dispel any doubts, it is good to take a look at the latest rumors and leaks leaked online, in order to understand what we can expect from Apple’s next range of smartphones. The most attentive among you will remember that on these pages we have already published an in-depth study related to the iPhone 12, to which we refer you for all the relevant information on what has emerged in recent months.

However, it is interesting to “integrate” it with the rumors of the last two weeks, which did not concern only the announcement event, but also the device itself.

More precisely, following the publication of the aforementioned in-depth analysis, rumors have arrived relating to the alleged existence of a Dark Blue color, a leak that seems to have pleased a good number of users. Subsequently, a video leaked showing an alleged unit in pre-production, which may not represent the final model but has allowed enthusiasts to get a better idea of ​​what awaits them.

It was then rumored about which models will arrive first on the market, with rumors describing a priority given to 6.1-inch variants. For the rest, more information has arrived regarding the support for 5G, as well as confirmations regarding the presence of the LIDAR scanner. In short, the information leaked in recent weeks is very interesting and allows us to further understand the vision that Apple is adopting for its next range of flagships.

However, we remind you that for the moment it is only indiscretions, so we invite you to take all the information contained in this article with due caution, given that Tim Cook’s company has not yet formalized anything and all the confirmations (or denials) of the case will arrive in a few days.

As for the presentation, we can already tell you where you can follow it, as the Cupertino company has published all the relevant information. The appointment is set at 19:00 Italian on September 15th 2020, on Apple’s official website or Tim Cook’s company’s official YouTube channel.