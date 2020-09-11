MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 12 could appear unexpectedly during the Apple event on September 15th

By Brian Adam
While rumors of the iPhone 12’s presence during Tuesday’s Apple keynote continue to be mixed, JP Morgan has released a new research note stating that it eventually the iPhone 12 could be shown at the event.

The research note, noted by AppleInsider and signed by Samik Chatterjee, “does not rule out the possibility of a combined announcement for Watch, iPad and iPhone on September 15th“.

According to Chatterjee, the fact that Apple has confirmed the postponement of a few weeks of the iPhones compared to the classic timing it does not completely rule out the possibility of the device being shown, as “reports posted online indicate a reduction in delays that should allow the company to ship some iPhone SKUs in mid-October“.

It is not excluded that Apple decides to show iPhone 12 with a teaser during the event, making the smartphone a real surprise, especially after the rumors of recent times. It was news a few days ago that Apple has reduced the accumulated delays, but most of the leakers are certain that the device will not be in the game next Tuesday.

Chatterjee is in line with other tipster they give for the presence of the new model of Apple Watch is certain.

