iPhone 12: dates of the keynote of presentation, reservations and sale

Jon Prosser is one of the most reputable leakers within the Apple ecosystem and tends to advance quite a lot of important data around devices, designs, release dates, etc. And since we already know that the new Cupertino phones will not be in stores this September, We only had to guess at what time in the fall they were going to land. And that data has already arrived.

The first thing we can say is that the bad news around the most expensive models in the range is confirmed. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max will not even be on sale in October and will be delayed until November. Problems in the supply chains seem to have carried away the plans of the North Americans to put all four smartphones on the market at the same time. Although already from the summer it was evident that a staggered launch would take place.

In a month, in stores

Of course, that the “Pro” models will not arrive in October does not mean that we do not know how they will be. Jon Prosser has revealed that Apple’s idea is to present its new iPhone 12, all, on October 13, In a digital keynote like those carried out in the case of WWDC 2020 last June, or the most recent presentation of the Apple Watch Series 6 and the new iPad. It would be broadcast canned through its official channels, YouTube included, starting at 9:00 a.m. in the US (Pacific coast), that is, at 6:00 p.m. in Spain.

With the presentation on October 13, the opening of reservations will take place between the 14th and 16th, with a release on sale more than likely for the following Friday the 23rd. Although with a delay of about a month compared to other years, we would be facing the same launch pattern that Apple has used since time immemorial. That would leave us with two models for sale, the iPhone 12 SE and iPhone 12, the cheapest phones with 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch screens, respectively.

As we tell you, in the case of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max there are no definitive dates beyond that November estimate. Of what there is no doubt, is that in that keynote of October 13 we will already have all the details of the four devices.

