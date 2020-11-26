iPhone 12 does not include a charger, how much does this accessory cost you separately?

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the two high-end phones from Apple, while the cheap ones are the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini. In addition to the price, these devices differ in features such as the camera and battery. You can review the conference online at the following link.

However, Apple has kept some details in common between its new devices. One of them is the screen with ceramic reinforcement, the MagSafe that has magnets for convenience in wireless charging and will no longer be distributed with the charger.

What’s in the iPhone box? Apple removes the charger

Apple made the decision to reduce emissions from the manufacture of their mobile phones and for this purpose they will also reduce the components that come in the boxes of their devices. In other words, the company will not give you the Earpods or charger in the box.

When you open your iPhone 12 you will notice that the packaging is much smaller than before and that you will only find the mobile next to the USB-C to Lightning cable. In case you do not have the charger or the plug to the power outlet, you will have to visit the nearest Apple store and use your card once again.

But how much does the iPhone charger cost? Well, Apple sells them in its online store for $ 19, both the version with USB and the USB-C. As for headphones, these too cost $ 19. In total you will spend about 40 dollars for both accessories.

However, in several countries of the world there is no physical Apple store, only retailers or resellers of apple products. In Peru, the charger alone costs you 179 soles. Do you think it was a good decision for Apple?

In terms of reducing emissions, it is undoubtedly very good news. Mobile devices, in the world of technology, are the ones that are usually renewed the most since every year we have new devices with better features. Stopping or reducing part of the carbon emissions in the manufacture of accessories is an effort that is applauded.

Sadly, Apple doesn’t think about countries that don’t have official stores. Due to this, prices will increase, since it is not a product that you can easily access without paying the international shipping fees or the surcharge that the seller wants to charge.

On the other hand, the decision does not come with an important change: the iPhone 12 will not have USB-C, they will keep lightning. In Latin America, Android has a more extensive market and the use of USB-C is widespread. Understandably, many users have an extra USB-C type charger at home, including the cable. But the lightning connector is still exclusive to Apple.

