iPhone 12 does not show up during Apple Time Flies, when is the announcement?

Apple’s “Time Flies” event just ended, which kept a lot of tech enthusiasts from all over the world glued to their screens. There have been interesting announcements, such as Apple Watch Series 6, but many users’ gaze is inevitably turned to big absent, iPhone 12.

In fact, the Cupertino company has not made any reference to the release of the next range of smartphones and the date of another keynote has not even been revealed, as rumors dating back to a few weeks ago had instead hinted. Despite this, during the keynote “Time Flies” the iOS 14 release date, or tomorrow 16 September 2020.

In short, Tim Cook’s company is launching the “big update” of its operating system for mobile devices without a new series of smartphones. Probably the announcement will come, at this point, in October 2020, but the first to try the stable version of iOS 14 will be those who have the models already launched in recent years.

2020 is once again confirmed as an atypical year. On the other hand, there has already been talk of possible delays in recent months on several occasions. However, the rumors were “in the balance” until the last moment. Now we just have to wait for more information from Apple.

In the meantime, we remind you that during today’s presentation, in addition to Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE and the unique Apple One subscription, as well as the new iPad 8 and iPad Air 4, were also announced.