MobileAndroidTech GiantsAppleiphoneLatest newsTech NewsReviews

iPhone 12, fewer models on sale in 2020-2021? Here are the predictions

By Brian Adam
0
5
iPhone 12, fewer models on sale in 2020-2021? Here are the predictions
Iphone 12, Fewer Models On Sale In 2020 2021? Here Are

Must Read

Apple

Back to school: how to keep classes and homework up to date with your iOS and Android mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Throughout this week and the next, the panorama of return to colleges, institutes and universities is going to clear up a lot, either to...
Read more
Tech News

The greatest search for alien life has not been successful, but there is no need to despair

Brian Adam - 0
Investigations on the extraterrestrial life they are a fundamental branch of astronomical research and occupy a prominent place like many other scientific studies. ...
Read more
Android

iPhone 12, fewer models on sale in 2020-2021? Here are the predictions

Brian Adam - 0
The latest leaks relating to the iPhone 12 are many: there is talk of a new Dark Blue color for those who love dark...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT: straight to the operators with a large battery and blur selfies

Brian Adam - 0
We already knew the Redmi 9A of the Xiaomi brand, which in another time was only one of its internal ranges. The telephone came...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iPhone 12, fewer models on sale in 2020-2021? Here are the predictions

The latest leaks relating to the iPhone 12 are many: there is talk of a new Dark Blue color for those who love dark shades, or even of a new proprietary 5nm GPU inside them. However, there are those who focus on more “real” data and try to predict iPhone 12 sales in the second half of 2020 and 2021: this is what analysts believe.

The team of DigiTimes Research evaluated Apple’s current situation in the market to try to understand how many iPhone 12s could arrive in stores by the end of 2020. Sales will certainly be affected by the new measures taken by the Trump administration against China, which have led 95% of Chinese users to decide to abandon iPhone in the future if the WeChat app is missing from the App Store; or again, the effects of the coronavirus on the market, which has already caused a general decline in sales, will still be seen.

That said, second DigiTimes Research Apple will ship between 63 and 68 million iPhone 12s in the second half of 2020, 5 million units less than the iPhone 11 in 2019. In the event that WeChat were to officially disappear from the App Store, analysts have predicted a further 10% decline.

But analysts Peyton Cheng and Luke Lin believe that the future of iPhone 12 sales can be decided by all the various new features: among those mentioned at the beginning of the article (and not only) and all the news coming with the new iOS operating system 14, the new range of smartphones from Apple it could surprise everyone and even record new records.

In this case, the recent trend of the Cupertino company would be further confirmed, which became the first American company to be worth 2,000 billion dollars.

Related Articles

Apple

Back to school: how to keep classes and homework up to date with your iOS and Android mobile

Brian Adam - 0
Throughout this week and the next, the panorama of return to colleges, institutes and universities is going to clear up a lot, either to...
Read more
Tech News

The greatest search for alien life has not been successful, but there is no need to despair

Brian Adam - 0
Investigations on the extraterrestrial life they are a fundamental branch of astronomical research and occupy a prominent place like many other scientific studies. ...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT: straight to the operators with a large battery and blur selfies

Brian Adam - 0
We already knew the Redmi 9A of the Xiaomi brand, which in another time was only one of its internal ranges. The telephone came...
Read more
Latest news

SoftBank shows its true intentions by buying ‘big tech’

Brian Adam - 0
As a restless player outside the casino, SoftBank founder Masayoshi Son simply can't resist a ruckus. A month after unveiling plans to...
Read more
Apps

This Android browser based on System Webview is fast, customizable and takes up hardly any space

Brian Adam - 0
The ever-growing list of Android-friendly web browsers is joined by Fishpowered browser, a recent application that seeks to bring the maximum ease of navigation...
Read more
Latest news

VIDEO: ‘Very strange’ that the Irish language committee was not on the list of 17 committees submitted to the Dáil

Brian Adam - 0
It is stated that work is still ongoing on the 're-establishment' of the Oireachtas Committee on the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands...
Read more

Categories

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©