iPhone 12, fewer models on sale in 2020-2021? Here are the predictions

The latest leaks relating to the iPhone 12 are many: there is talk of a new Dark Blue color for those who love dark shades, or even of a new proprietary 5nm GPU inside them. However, there are those who focus on more “real” data and try to predict iPhone 12 sales in the second half of 2020 and 2021: this is what analysts believe.

The team of DigiTimes Research evaluated Apple’s current situation in the market to try to understand how many iPhone 12s could arrive in stores by the end of 2020. Sales will certainly be affected by the new measures taken by the Trump administration against China, which have led 95% of Chinese users to decide to abandon iPhone in the future if the WeChat app is missing from the App Store; or again, the effects of the coronavirus on the market, which has already caused a general decline in sales, will still be seen.

That said, second DigiTimes Research Apple will ship between 63 and 68 million iPhone 12s in the second half of 2020, 5 million units less than the iPhone 11 in 2019. In the event that WeChat were to officially disappear from the App Store, analysts have predicted a further 10% decline.

But analysts Peyton Cheng and Luke Lin believe that the future of iPhone 12 sales can be decided by all the various new features: among those mentioned at the beginning of the article (and not only) and all the news coming with the new iOS operating system 14, the new range of smartphones from Apple it could surprise everyone and even record new records.

In this case, the recent trend of the Cupertino company would be further confirmed, which became the first American company to be worth 2,000 billion dollars.