iPhone 12 is already on sale in Russia: it costs 23 thousand dollars and is gold-plated

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

iPhone 12 is already on sale in Russia: it costs 23 thousand dollars and is gold-platedOn the day when Apple confirmed the delays with the iPhone 12, the Russian company Caviar announced that the top of the 2020 smartphone from the Cupertino company can already be pre-ordered, at a price that is certainly not accessible to everyone.

Everyone who has had the opportunity to follow these pages will know that Caviar is a luxury company known for its ultra-luxury gold-plated or limited edition iPhones such as the iPhone 11 with the lace of Marylin Monroe.

Caviar announced that the iPhone 12 Pro Victory Pure Gold, plated in 750 gold, will cost $ 23,380 for the basic version, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will start at $ 24,540. In the description the smartphone is compared to a “gold bar”, and is also characterized by 8 brilliant diamonds that make up a Russian-style decorative ornament, a V-shaped symbol representing “victory and superiority”.

The price is significantly higher than those leaked in the gigantic leak of iPhone 12 that we published on these pages at the beginning of the week, according to which iPhone 12 Pro should start from 1049 Dollars for the 128GB version, while the Pro Max from 6.7 inches could cost $ 1149 for the base model and $ 1449 for the 512GB model.

