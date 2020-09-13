iPhone 12 is imminent, all on the top of the range: video, release and prices

The rumors describe the possible arrival of four models: iPhone 12 (5.4 inches), iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inches), iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inches) and iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches). The screens are all supposed to be OLED, but for the moment there is still some confusion regarding the refresh rate. In fact, some rumors describe an Apple intent on launching its devices with 60 Hz screens, while a recent video hands on seems to go in the opposite direction: some models, probably the more expensive ones, may have 120Hz screens.

The Cupertino company seems to have worked on the design, given that the edges of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, which showed up in the video leak, seem to be more contained than in the past. On the other hand, an aspect that could turn up one’s nose is the size of the notch, which according to the latest rumors would have remained unchanged.

In terms of functionality, Apple’s next top of the range could present an improved Face ID, capable of unlocking the smartphone from multiple angles, and a LiDAR sensor. For the uninitiated, the latter is dedicated to augmented reality content and has already been used on the iPad Pro.

Going into the details of the technical specifications, we should find an A14 Bionic processor, flanked by 6GB of RAM in the Pro variants and 4GB in the “standard” ones. The internal memory should instead from 128GB and up to 512GB. In short, it could be the year in which Apple deviates from 64GB. In this regard, the latest price indiscretions seem to describe a Cupertino company not exactly inclined to discount, but the fact that the internal storage of the iPhone 12 starts from 128GB and no longer 64GB, without affecting the cost, could be considered as a “decline”.

More precisely, the 128GB iPhone 12 is expected to cost $ 699, exactly the same price as the 64GB iPhone 11 at launch in the US. We remind you that in Italy the starting price was set at 839 euros. As for the other three models, the rumors describe a similar situation. We could therefore reach $ 1399 for the 512GB iPhone 12 Pro Max, or 50 euros less than the launch price of the iPhone 11 Pro Max in the United States of America. In Italy, this model costs 1689 euros.

As for the sales package, the iPhone 12 range could make several changes. In fact, it has been rumored for some time now about the absence of EarPods and chargers, to be purchased separately. However, rumors and leaks describe the possible presence of a ruggedized Lightning to USB Type-C cable. This also provides us with another important information: apparently, the Cupertino company would have decided not to adopt the Type-C standard for the charging port, contrary to what was rumored a few months ago.

In terms of the photographic sector, the Pro Max variant, or the more expensive one, should have three 12MP sensors, including a wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens, and a 12MP front camera. Non-Pro variants may have two cameras on the back.

Instead, there are more precise rumors regarding the batteries: 2227 mAh (iPhone 12), 2815 mAh (iPhone 12 Max), 2775 mAh (iPhone 12 Pro) and 3687 mAh (iPhone 12 Pro Max). In terms of size, the 5.4-inch model could give satisfactions to those looking for a return to the past. It is rumored that Apple has decided to use cheaper batteries to try to reduce production costs, also by virtue of the probable support for 5G, an aspect that increases costs. For the rest, the operating system will clearly be iOS 14, which developers and users more “geeks” are already testing.

To conclude this report of what has been leaked online about the iPhone 12 range, it is also interesting to take a look at the rumors relating to what will happen after the launch of the next flagships. In fact, there are rumors of the possibility that iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone XR will end up out of production following the launch of the iPhone 12. The iPhone 11 should remain on the market, which could suffer a price drop of $ 150, thus reaching cost $ 549.

Furthermore, the rumors describe the possibility that Apple decides to also cut the price of the iPhone SE 2020, bringing it down to 349 euros. For the moment it is only rumors, so we invite you to take them with due caution. In any case, the launch event does not seem to be that far away, also considering the latest tests carried out by the Cupertino company. In short, we just have to wait a few weeks to find out more.