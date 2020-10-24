iPhone 12: Its ultra-resistant Ceramic Shield glass is put to the test

One of the novelties of the iPhone 12 is the new Ceramic Shield glass that protects the screen. This material has been developed by Apple together with Corning and, according to the company, it is 4 times less likely that the glass will break in the event of a fall. The guys at MobileReviewsEh have put the Ceramic Shield glass to the test and, indeed, it turns out to be a lot stronger than its predecessors. One of the tests consisted of applying an amount of force to the iPhone screen until it broke. The iPhone 12 managed to withstand about 442 Newtons of force, while the iPhone 11 only endured about 352 Newtons of force. The increase of about 100 newtons of force is quite impressive. When testing the resistance to scratches on the screen, the conclusion was that the new glass resists everyday objects such as coins and keys, as well as stones and a cutter. The video also subjected the iPhone 12 to a hardness test where it began to show slight scratches at a level 7 on the Mohs scale, while at level 8 it began to show significant damage. Again, this is an improvement over its predecessor which started showing signs of scratches at level 6.