MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 12: Its ultra-resistant Ceramic Shield glass is put to the test

By Abraham
0
0
Ceramic Shield Resistencia.jpg
Ceramic Shield Resistencia.jpg

Must Read

iphone

iPhone 12: Its ultra-resistant Ceramic Shield glass is put to the test

Abraham - 0
One of the novelties of the iPhone 12 is the new Ceramic Shield glass that protects the screen. This material has been developed by...
Read more
Mobile

OPPO will improve GPS navigation to offer an accuracy of 1 meter

Abraham - 0
Oppo has announced its new RTK technology that greatly improves the accuracy of GPS navigation. According to the company, the new system can achieve...
Read more
Latest news

Sony XH90 Review: Sony’s first 4K LCD TV with HDMI 2.1

Brian Adam - 0
The Sony XH90 is a Full Array Local Dimming LCD TV, with a native 10-bit panel that can handle 4K signals up to 120...
Read more
Tech News

Sony XH90 Review: Sony’s first 4K LCD TV with HDMI 2.1

Brian Adam - 0
The Sony XH90 is a Full Array Local Dimming LCD TV, with a native 10-bit panel that can handle 4K signals up to 120...
Read more
Abraham

One of the novelties of the iPhone 12 is the new Ceramic Shield glass that protects the screen. This material has been developed by Apple together with Corning and, according to the company, it is 4 times less likely that the glass will break in the event of a fall. The guys at MobileReviewsEh have put the Ceramic Shield glass to the test and, indeed, it turns out to be a lot stronger than its predecessors. One of the tests consisted of applying an amount of force to the iPhone screen until it broke. The iPhone 12 managed to withstand about 442 Newtons of force, while the iPhone 11 only endured about 352 Newtons of force. The increase of about 100 newtons of force is quite impressive. When testing the resistance to scratches on the screen, the conclusion was that the new glass resists everyday objects such as coins and keys, as well as stones and a cutter. The video also subjected the iPhone 12 to a hardness test where it began to show slight scratches at a level 7 on the Mohs scale, while at level 8 it began to show significant damage. Again, this is an improvement over its predecessor which started showing signs of scratches at level 6.

Related Articles

Mobile

OPPO will improve GPS navigation to offer an accuracy of 1 meter

Abraham - 0
Oppo has announced its new RTK technology that greatly improves the accuracy of GPS navigation. According to the company, the new system can achieve...
Read more
Latest news

The twins, who were pronounced dead in Bahrain, survived the funeral

Brian Adam - 0
Manama: The twins, who were pronounced dead by doctors in Bahrain, suddenly resurrected during the funeral procession. According to the International News Agency, a...
Read more
iphone

AirTags could debut at Apple’s third event this fall

Abraham - 0
For many months we have been hearing about Apple's "AirTags", small labels that will be attached to everyday objects such as keys, wallets or...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©