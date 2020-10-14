iPhone 12, let’s take stock: what was not said in the conference

During the eagerly awaited “Hi, Speed” event, Apple presented the new range of iPhone 12 smartphones. The American company pulled another of its pre-recorded lectures with spectacular scene changes out of the hat, focusing on visual impact.

The products announced are five: HomePod Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. In any case, in an event of this type it is always difficult to provide all the details, which is why, after the conference, users may still have some doubts about the features and prices of the devices. So let’s make a summary of what was presented by the Cupertino company, also bringing to light the aspects that were not explored during the event.

iPhone 12

The “base variant” of Apple’s 2020 top of the range features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen, with a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels (460 ppi) and is defined by Tim Cook’s own company as “all- screen “. However, the notch is still present up there. The panel has a contrast of 2,000,000: 1 and a maximum brightness of 625 nits (1200 nits in HDR). Furthermore, there is no lack of support for HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision. The dimensions of the smartphone are 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, for a weight of 162 grams.

There is also an IP68 certification, while the materials used for construction are Ceramic Shield (front), glass (rear) and aluminum. Under the body we find the Apple A14 Bionic six-core processor with 5nm production process, GPU with four cores and next generation Neural Engine.

On the back is a 12MP dual rear camera, with an ultra-wide lens (f / 2.4, 120 degrees) and a wide sensor (f / 1.6). It comes up to a 5x digital zoom, while the “optical” one is 2x. The front camera is 12MP (f / 2.2). Apple claims that the battery can last up to 15 hours for video playback. There is support for wireless charging up to 15W via MagSafe, as well as Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W.

There is the Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM). Clearly, the operating system is iOS 14. The memory cuts of iPhone 12 are 64GB, 128GB and 256GB: the prices are respectively equal to 939 euros, 989 euros and 1109 euros. It will be possible to pre-order iPhone 12 from October 16, 2020. The colors available are Black, White, (PRODUCT) RED, Green and Blue.

iPhone 12 Mini

Immediately after presenting the “base model” iPhone 12, Apple switched to the expected Mini variant. The latter shares many of the characteristics of its “big brother”, so much so that Apple has created a unique page on the official website, but clearly aims to reduce the size, which in this case are equal to 131.5 x 64.2 x 7 , 4 mm, for a weight of 133 grams. The screen is still a Super Retina XDR OLED, but in this case the panel has a diagonal of 5.4 inches and a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels (476 ppi).

For the rest, the two smartphones are very similar, from the photographic department to the connectivity one, passing through the construction. In this case the prices are equal to 839 euros for the variant with 64GB of internal storage, 889 euros for the 128GB model and 1009 euros for the 256GB model. Pre-orders will start on November 6, 2020.

iPhone 12 Pro

Going into the world of the most demanding users, however, we find iPhone 12 Pro. In this case the Cupertino company has decided to create a further “premium” product, focusing on construction and photographic sector. iPhone 12 Pro is made of Ceramic Shield (front), opaque glass (back) and stainless steel, while the available colors are Silver, Graphite, Gold and Pacific Blue. IP68 certification present. The dimensions are equal to 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm, for a weight of 187 grams.

The Super Retina XDR OLED panel has a diagonal of 6.1 inches, as well as a resolution of 2532 x 1170 pixels (460 ppi). The maximum brightness in this case is 800 nits (1200 nit in HDR) and at the top we always find the notch. The new A14 Bionic processor is inevitable, but the main changes compared to the “base model” are at the photographic department level.

Indeed, here we find a triple 12MP rear camera, consisting of an ultra-wide sensor (f / 2.4, 120 degrees), a wide lens (f / 1.6) and a telephoto lens (f / 2.0, digital zoom up to 10x). Very interesting is the possibility of recording 10-bit videos with Dolby Vision standard up to 4K / 60fps resolution. Also not to be underestimated is the presence of the LiDAR scanner, which is used, for example, to detect objects and to scan environments.

The front camera is 12MP (f / 2.2). As for the battery, the Cupertino company claims that iPhone 12 Pro has a duration of up to 17 hours when it comes to video playback. Wireless charging up to 15W via MagSafe and Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W are supported. The operating system is iOS 14. There is obviously support for 5G, as well as for Dual SIM (nanoSIM + eSIM). The memory cuts are 128GB, 256GB and 512GB, for prices respectively of 1189 euros, 1209 euros and 1539 euros. Pre-orders will start on October 16, 2020.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

As happened for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini, Apple has decided to treat iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max as similar products in many respects, as you can see in the unique page on the official portal. The main differences with the iPhone 12 Pro consist in the screen, which here becomes a 6.7 in with resolution 2778 x 1284 pixels (458 ppi), and in the photographic sector. In fact, the telephoto lens of the iPhone 12 Pro Max has an aperture of f / 2.2 and has a total optical zoom extension of 5x, as well as a digital zoom that reaches 12x.

There is also optical image stabilization in the wide-angle cam. The dimensions of the device are 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.4 mm, for a weight of 226 grams. The prices of the iPhone 12 Pro Max are set at 1289 euros for the 128GB variant, 1409 euros for the 256GB model and 1639 euros for the 512GB model. Pre-orders will start on November 6, 2020.

MagSafe

Having analyzed the four devices in the iPhone 12 range, it is good to make a quick focus on MagSafe, the new one magnetic system for the use of accessories. Put simply, Apple has inserted a magnet on the back of its new smartphones, allowing the user to “stick” various products, from the charger to some covers. The parenthesis dedicated to MagSafe during the event was not very large, but a special page was later published on the official Apple portal.

From the latter we learn that the accessories on sale in Italy are the MagSafe power supply, which costs 45 euros, and various cases, from silicone to leather, which cost up to 65 euros. It will be possible to pre-order these products from 16 October 2020, while the actual availability will start from 23 October 2020.

The sales package of the iPhone 12

One of the most debated issues in the last few hours, following the presentation of the new smartphones, is that relating to the sales package. Indeed, during the “Hi, Speed” event, Apple officially announced the removing headphones and chargers: in the package there will be only the documentation, the iPhone and the USB Type-C to Lightning cable. This choice also applies to iPhone 11, iPhone XR and iPhone SE. The Cupertino-based company said that this decision will allow, among other things, to reduce the size of the packaging.

RAM, charging port and batteries of the iPhone 12

As usual, Apple has not yet revealed the precise details relating to RAM and battery capacity. We will therefore have to wait for the analysis of the first people who will get their hands on the devices to find out more. Instead, the rumors that wanted the adoption of a USB Type-C port by Apple have been completely denied: all devices have a classic Lightning connector.

HomePod Mini

As had been “advocated” by some rumors, the event of 13 October 2020 did not actually open with iPhone 12, but with HomePod Mini. Italy is still excluded, at least initially, but you might be interested in knowing that it is a smart speaker with voice assistant that costs $ 99 in the US. Among the most interesting features, there is the one that allows you to quickly “call” another HomePod Mini, present, for example, in your child’s room, to communicate with your family. If you want to learn more about the device, you can take a look at the presentation news of HomePod Mini.