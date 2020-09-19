MobileiphoneTech News

iPhone 12, live photos of the covers: the dimensions of smartphones

By Brian Adam
Following Apple’s “Time Flies” event, the attention of many Apple users is now focused on iPhone 12, big absentee of the conference. It is therefore not surprising that more and more information on the latter is arriving.

In particular, according to what was reported by iDownloadBlog, photos relating to the cover for iPhone 12 made by Totallee, a brand that has been preparing cases for Apple’s smartphones for several years. You can see four interesting images at the bottom of the news, since iPhones belonging to previous generations are used to better understand what the actual dimensions of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be.

Well, in the first photo on the top left you can see that iPhone 6 is unable to “enter” the cover intended for the 5.4-inch iPhone 12, despite the aforementioned smartphone having a 4.7-inch screen. In conclusion, Apple may have particularly reduced the size and made the design more “modern”, an aspect that might appeal to a certain type of user.

The second photo, i.e. the one at the top right, shows a iPhone X inserted inside the cover intended for iPhone 12 Max (6.1 inch). Apparently, the dimensions of the two models appear to be more or less the same. At the bottom left there is an iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 inches) inserted in a cover dedicated to iPhone 12 Pro Max (6.7 inches). In this case, some divergence in size can be noted.

Finally, at the bottom right you can see a iPhone 11 Pro (5.8 inch) inserted into the iPhone 12 Pro (6.1 inch) cover. Apparently, the dimensions are very similar. In short, it seems that Apple has worked to reduce the size of the devices and at the same time increase the diagonal of the screen. For the moment there are still no confirmations from the Cupertino company and it is not even known when the iPhone 12 range will be announced. Maybe in October 2020, but we’ll see.

