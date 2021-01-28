Tech NewsMobile

iPhone 12: Manually Manage 5G to Optimize Battery Life

For some months, the information that came from the new iPhone 12 made special emphasis on ruling out the arrival of 5G for a single reason: Apple had not found the key when it comes to maintaining the autonomy of its terminals within moderately acceptable limits that would resemble those of other models from previous years. And although 5G has arrived, the solutions to that problem have not.

It is clear that although the battery life of the new iPhone 12 and 12 Pro maintains the type when we carry them connected to 4G / LTE networks, it collapses when we activate the 5G button and try to navigate at maximum speed possible. That is why we are going to help you manually manage 5G to optimize battery life.

IPhone 12 default 5G settings

He 5G is enabled by default on iPhone 12, but not permanently. Use what Apple calls “smart data mode” what you’re trying automatically find the best balance between 5G / LTE and battery life. Apple even says it takes your data plan into account:

“The default setting for 5G on iPhone is optimized for battery life and data usage based on your data plan. You can customize these options to know when to use 5G and how much data to use in some applications. “

However, within the iPhone 12 settings, you can choose to manually turn 5G on / off to optimize battery life.

What 5G modes do we have to choose from?

Choose how the iPhone will use the 5G network. This can affect battery life.

  • 5G auto: enable smart data mode. When 5G speeds don’t provide a noticeably better experience, iPhone automatically switches to LTE, saving battery life.
  • 5G On: Always use the 5G network when available. This option could reduce battery life.
  • LTE: Use only the LTE network, even when the 5G network is available.

How to turn on / off 5G on iPhone 12

  • Head to the Settings app on your iPhone 12
  • Touch Mobile data
  • Click on Choices
  • Touch Voice and data
  • You will see 5G Auto as default mode, you can choose 5G On to use anytime it’s available
  • Alternatively, if you want to disable 5G entirely, tap 4G / LTE

    • You can also touch the Data mode in the settings on the iPhone and choose “Allow more data in 5G “ to get higher quality videos from multimedia or video conferencing applications such as Facetime. Or the opposite, leaving it disabled to save saves battery.

    >

