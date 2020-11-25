iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max: offers from TIM, WindTre and Vodafone

It completes the range of Apple iPhone 12, with the arrival in stores of the new iPhone 12 Mini and Pro Max, and also the new offers of the telephone operators arrive, in addition to those available on the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro that we have had the opportunity to talk about on these pages.

The approach adopted by the operators of our country is the same as that for the smaller models, but clearly the prices are higher.

TIM

Let’s start with TIM, which allows you to buy iPhones with various solutions, with the exception of the 512 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max which is only available with a one-time payment. Different speech for the 256 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is only available with funding.

64 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini:

– TIM Rechargeable: 89 Euros in advance + 25 Euros per month for 30 months with Santander financing. If you choose to debit your credit card, you will go to 26 Euros per month for 30 months + 59 Euros in advance;

– TIM Next: 89 Euro in advance + 25 Euro per month for 30 months. With Santander financing 28 Euro per month without down payment;

128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini:

– TIM Rechargeable: 139 Euros in advance + 25 Euros per month for 30 months with Santander financing. By charging your credit card you go to 27 Euros per month for 30 months + 79 Euros in advance;

– TIM Next: Available only with Santander credit card financing, at 29 Euros per month for 30 months without down payment.

iPhone 12 Mini 256Gb gigabyte:

– TIM Rechargeable: 119 Euros in advance + 30 Euros per month for 30 months with Santander financing. By charging your credit card, the advance is 59 Euros + 32 Euros per month for 30 months.



128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max:

– TIM Rechargeable: 129 Euros in advance + 39 Euros per month for 30 months with Santander financing. By credit card 99 Euro in advance + 40 Euro per month for 30 months;

– TIM Next: 129 Euros in advance + 39 Euros per month for 30 months. If you choose the Santander loan, you go to 43 Euros per month for 30 months, with no down payment;

– TIM Advance 5G: only with Santander financing, 199 Euros in advance + 25 Euros per month for 30 months + final installment of 329 Euros.

256 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max:

– TIM Rechargeable: 249 Euro per month + 39 Euro per month for 30 months with Santander financing. By credit card 69 Euros in advance + 45 Euros per month for 30 months.

We remind you that TIM Next is the promotion that allows you to change your smartphone from the sixth to the 30th month from the activation of the installment, but also provides for an obligation to subscribe to an additional guarantee of 6.90 Euros per month that must be added to the price.

Vodafone

Turning to Vodafone, the promotions proposed by the red operator are almost the same for all models. The Infinito is joined by Red, only for some variants of the smartphone, and Shake It Easy, which is the promotion aimed at under 30s.

64 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini:

– Infinity: 69.99 Euros in advance + 21.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 24.99 Euros for the promotion;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 69.99 Euros in advance + 21.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros for the offer;

– Infinito Black Edition: 69.99 Euros in advance + 21.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros per month for the promotion;

– Shake It Easy: 69.99 Euros in advance + 24.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 14.99 Euros per month for the offer.

128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini:

– Infinity: 89.99 Euro advance + 22.99 Euro per month for 30 months + 24.99 Euro for the promotion;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 89.99 Euro advance + 22.99 Euro per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euro for the promotion;

– Infinito Black Edition: 89.99 Euro advance + 22.99 Euro per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euro for the promotion;

– Shake It Easy: 89.99 Euro advance + 25.99 Euro per month for 30 months + 14.99 Euro for the promotion.

256 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini:

Infinity: 89.99 Euros in advance + 26.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 24.99 Euros for the promotion;

Infinito Gold Edition: 89.99 Euros in advance + 26.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros for the offer;

Infinito Black Edition: 89.99 Euros in advance + 26.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros per month for the promotion.

128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max:

– Infinity: 149.99 Euros in advance + 32.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 24.99 Euros for the promotion;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 149.99 Euros in advance + 32.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros for the promotion;

– Infinito Black Edition: 149.99 Euros in advance + 32.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros for the promotion;

– Red: 149.99 Euros in advance + 34.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 18.99 Euros per month for the offer;

– Shake it Easy: 149.99 Euros in advance + 35.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 14.99 Euros for the promotion.

256 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max:

– Infinity: 149.99 Euros in advance + 36.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 24.99 Euros for the offer;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 149.99 Euros in advance + 36.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros for the promotion;

– Infinito Black Edition: 149.99 Euros in advance + 36.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros for the offer;

– Red: 149.99 Euros in advance + 39.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 18.99 Euros for the offer;

– Shake it Easy: 149.99 Euros in advance + 40.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 14.99 Euros for the promotion.

512 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max:

– Infinity: 149.99 Euros in advance + 43.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 24.99 Euros for the offer;

– Infinito Gold Edition: 149.99 Euros in advance + 43.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 29.99 Euros for the promotion;

– Infinito Black Edition: 149.99 Euros in advance + 43.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 39.99 Euros for the offer;

– Red: 149.99 Euros in advance + 46.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 18.99 Euros for the offer;

– Shake it Easy: 149.99 Euros in advance + 47.99 Euros per month for 30 months + 14.99 Euros for the promotion.

Obviously, as for other operators, Vodafone also allows you to subscribe to promotions only to those who have a credit card.

WindTre

We close with WindTre. Starting with the iPhone 12 Mini, the promotions proposed by WindTre are four (Unlimited, XLarge, Large and Medium), for two out of three models, which are available in the four colors launched by Apple.

64 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini:

– Unlimited: 17 Euros per month for 24 months, to which you must add 29.99 Euros per month for the tariff option;

– XLarge: Zero advance + 22.99 Euros per month for 24 months. Also in this case, the price does not include the 16.99 Euros required for the promotion;

– Large: Zero advance + 23.99 Euros per month for 24 months. The monthly cost of the offer is 14.99 euros, which must be added to 23.99 euros;

– Madium: Zero advance + 24.99 Euros per month for 24 months. To these must be added the monthly price of 12.99 euros for the offer.

128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini:

– Unlimited: Advance payment of 49.99 euros + 18.99 euros per month for 24 months. The cost of the promotion remains the same;

– XLarge: Advance payment of 49.99 euros + 23.99 euros per month for 24 months + cost of the offer;

– Large: Advance payment of 49.99 euros + 24.99 euros per month for 24 months + promotion price;

– Madium: Advance payment of 49.99 Euros + 25.99 Euros per month for 24 months + promotion.

For the 245 gigabyte iPhone 12 Mini, however, only a one-time payment is available at 1039.90 euros.

iPhone 12 Pro Max

Obviously, installment offers are also available for iPhone 12 Pro Max, Apple’s top-of-the-range 2020 smartphone. WindTre has included the three variants and the three colors in its price list, but the promotions are “only” two. The prices of the individual promotions must be added to the prices below, which are unchanged from those indicated above: for Unlimited it is 29.99 euros and for XLarge 16.99 euros.

128 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max:

– Unlimited: Advance payment of 149.99 euros + 37.99 euros per month;

– XLarge: Advance payment of 149.99 euros + 37.99 euros per month.

256 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max:

– Unlimited: Advance payment of 249.99 euros + 39.99 euros;

– XLarge: Advance payment of 249.99 Euros + 39.99 Euros.

256 gigabyte iPhone 12 Pro Max:

– Unlimited: Advance payment of 399.99 Euros + 42.99 Euros;

– XLarge: Advance payment of 399.99 Euros + 42.99 Euros;

Obviously, the monthly payments are still 24, so the 37.99, 39.99 and 42.99 euros are to be multiplied by 24. Financing is only possible by credit card or SDD.