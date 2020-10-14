iPhone 12 Mini, comparative: this is how it is compared to other “compact” 5G high-end Android phones

The new iPhones are here and they come in more versions than ever. We have iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and the big surprise, the iPhone 12 Mini, the compact model for those who want to have the latest technology in a small size, with a 5.4-inch screen and measures about 132 millimeters high.

The iPhone 12 Mini is a pocket mobile, very powerful and for about 809 euros, but How does it fare against your competition? To find out, we have pitted it against other recent high-end 5G mobiles not too large, such as the Google Pixel 5, the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, the OnePlus 8, the Sony Xperia 5 II, the Huawei P40 and the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

Size Matters

In April Apple rescued its compact iPhone in the iPhone SE 2020, a compact mobile with the latest in power and traditional design, with its Touch ID button included. A few months later, the company seems to have taken a liking to compact terminals and has launched another small model, but this time with an updated design, the iPhone 12 Mini.

It is impossible today to find an Android mobile as compact and powerful as the iPhone 12 Mini

Finding a compact high-end mobile in 2020 is practically impossible and, of course, there are none that come close to the size of the iPhone 12 Mini, with 132 mm. High. In our comparison, the closest thing would be the 145 mm of the Google Pixel 5 and the 149 mm of the Huawei P40, but in both cases we are facing thicker and heavier terminals than the iPhone 12 Mini.

In Android, there are still “small mobiles”, although in most cases they are low-end terminals with Android Go. In the most powerful mid-range and high-end, the concept of compact mobile starts from at least 6 inches like the Google Pixel 5 (6 “), the Samsung Galaxy S20 5G (6.2”) or the Huawei P4 (6.1 “): nothing close to the 5.4-inch diagonal of the iPhone 12 Mini.

Speaking of screens, we have in the iPhone 12 Mini an OLED panel at 5.4 inches Full HD +, which is very good for its diagonal, although with a standard refresh rate. The competition has already made the leap to 90 or 120 Hz, with the sole exception of the Huawei P40.

Full power

The benchmarks will have the last word, but the truth is that year after year Apple’s processor of the moment beats its Android counterparts on paper, so it would be expected that the same would happen this year. The iPhone 12 Mini includes the same Apple A14 processor as the Pro Max model whose price starts from 1259 euros.

In the Android competition, the most popular is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865, with only two exceptions. On the one hand, the Google Pixel 5 that opted for a lower power step, the Snapdragon 765G; on the other, the Huawei P40 that mounts the Kirin 990 of the house.

As usual, Apple leaves gross figures for battery and RAM capacity up in the air, so we are unable to buy them for the moment. However, Android and iOS handle memory and battery very differently, so it would be a bit like comparing pears with apples.

The iPhone 12 Mini still has a 64 GB version, while the competition starts from 128 GB

What we do know are the storage variants available, which in the iPhone 12 Mini there are for all tastes: 64, 128 and 256 GB. Apple continues to offer the 64GB version, a bit fair today, while the competition from Android has already raised the bar to at least 128GB.

Fewer lenses than the competition

In the field of photography, the iPhone 12 Mini is somewhat more conservative, and we must remember that it is basically a smaller iPhone 12, and the main difference between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are in the cameras. We therefore have a main camera with two lenses, both with a resolution of 12 megapixels.

It is a configuration similar to that of the Google Pixel (12 + 16 MP), although It is rare to see a high-end mobile this year that does not have at least three camerasOne of them being some type of telephoto and in many cases with the company of other more dispensable sensors such as monochrome or macro. In resolution, many competitors have opted to inflate their main sensors to 50, 64 or 48 megapixels and, although we already know that more means better, everything helps.

The iPhone 12 Mini continues to bet on a giant notch, while in Android what is carried is the perforation

On the front camera, more or less the same story. The iPhone 12 Mini mounts a 12 megapixel camera integrated in its large notch And while some competing Android models include a dual front camera, like the Huawei P40 or the Realme X50 Pro, the single camera prevails. Of course, perforated on the screen in all cases except for the Sony Xperia 5 II, which mounts it on the frame.

Comparison chart