iPhone 12 mini does not convince: Apple converts part of the production to Pro models

iPhone 12 mini was still one of the less successful models in Apple’s new flagship smartphone range in December and, given that the number of units sold is lower than expected, the company is now starting to transfer the production of 2 million iPhone 12 mini to iPhone 12 Pro models.

The sales of the entire series are in fact overall excellent, so much so that the Cupertino giant has decided to increase production by 30%. However, the top of the range models, Pro and Pro Max, therefore, the ideal choice would be to convert production and keep pace with consumer demand.

A note from Morgan Stanley reported by PED30 and also taken up by 9to5Mac is quite clear: “We continue to believe that the iPhone will exceed expectations in the December quarter, as the move to the high-end iPhone 12 model mix is ​​a breeze for ASP and revenue growth.”. Reducing the production of the iPhone 12 mini has already allowed, with the increase in the production of the iPhone 12, of make delivery times shorter.

Even in China, the situation looks decidedly positive: “In China, we believe low-end iPhone 12 models perform better than the US and we estimate that iPhone shipments grew about 47% in the December quarter. […] reaching a new 18-month high of 20.3% market share. “ This could be seen by fans as the end of the more compact models, given that the choice to launch the iPhone 12 mini on the market was given precisely by the various complaints about “frying pans” smartphones.

Meanwhile, Apple has patented the new Face ID with heat mapping for the new generation of devices, so as to guarantee maximum security for all users.